T20 World Cup 2026: ICC issues BIG statement after Pakistan boycott India match, says 'PCB will consider...'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed concern over Pakistan's decision to boycott its Group A match against India in the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The governing body stated that it undermines the integrity of global cricket and may have long-term consequences for the sport in Pakistan. It emphasised that selective participation goes against the fundamental premise of a global sporting event, where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms.



What did ICC say on Pakistan's boycott of India?

The governing body stated a post by Pakistan's government on X said it had granted permission to the Pakistan team to travel to Sri Lanka for the tournament, but that the team would not take the field in the match against India to be played on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, without specifying a reason for the same. The ICC also said it was still awaiting official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on this.

“The ICC notes the statement that the government of Pakistan has made regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. “While the ICC awaits official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), this position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule."

“ICC tournaments are built on sporting integrity, competitiveness, consistency and fairness, and selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions. “While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan."

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of. “The ICC's priority remains the successful delivery of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which should also be the responsibility of all its members, including the PCB. It expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution, which protects the interests of all stakeholders,” said the ICC.

The India-Pakistan clash generates more revenue and typically draws higher viewership than any other match in ICC tournaments. To maximise commercial returns for all stakeholders, both India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group in every tournament since 2012, despite deteriorating diplomatic ties between the nations, leading to no bilateral cricket for 14 years. It remains unclear what would happen if the teams were to meet in a knockout match.



BCCI says India will travel to Sri Lanka as per the schedule: Source

Despite Pakistan deciding to boycott their group stage T20 World Cup clash against India on February 15, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources have said that the Men in Blue will travel to Sri Lanka for the match as per ICC protocol and wait for the match referee to call off the game, according to ANI. Sources said that Team India will follow all required ICC protocols, practice as per schedule, hold their press conference, and arrive at Colombo's SSC Cricket Ground."Team India will travel to Sri Lanka and follow ICC protocol. They will practice as per schedule, do a press conference and reach the stadium according to time and wait for the match referee to call off the match," a source said.

Meanwhile, the Indian team is in terrific form ahead of the World Cup and won the five-match T20I series against New Zealand 4-1. Pakistan have a terrible record against India in the ICC T20 World Cups.

(With inputs from agencies)