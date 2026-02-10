T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI sticks to old policy, bars players from staying with families during tour: Report

The BCCI had approached the team management with a clear directive that the families will not be allowed to stay with players during the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sparked controversy by barring players from staying with their families during the T20 World Cup. The decision, which was made after India's 1-3 loss to Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is being seen as a step to improve team focus and performance.

According to a report by Indian Express, the BCCI had approached the team management with a clear directive that the families will not be allowed to stay with players during the tournament. The current policy allows players to have their families with them for a maximum of 14 days, provided the away tour lasts more than 45 days. The decision is a departure from the norm, as Indian players were previously allowed to have their families stay with them throughout an away tour, a practice that was adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reason behind the decision

Sources indicate that the BCCI's decision was influenced by feedback from the support staff, who revealed that some players were not available for internal meetings and planning sessions because they chose to stay with their partners or kids. The loss against Australia was a turning point, prompting the BCCI to re-evaluate its policy and prioritize team focus.

The Indian team will play three group-stage matches in India, with one game in Colombo against Pakistan on February 15. The team has been travelling on a private charter throughout the tournament, and players have their personal chefs with them, but have booked them at the nearest hotel possible, where they can cook the food and send it over.

A BCCI source confirmed that the board has made it clear that families won't be staying with the players, though they can make separate arrangements if they want to. The decision is expected to have a significant impact on the players, who will have to balance their personal and professional lives during the tournament.

Impact on players

The ban on family members staying with players is likely to affect the team's dynamics, with some players possibly struggling to cope with the separation. However, the BCCI is hoping that the decision will help the team stay focused and perform better in the tournament.