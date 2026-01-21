FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here

"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"

Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'

India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why

Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'

Jackie Shroff celebrates Dhurandhar's blockbuster success: 'Nothing beats thrill of big screen'

Lord’s Mark to Illuminate Accident-Prone Highways with World-First Data-Driven Solar Design.

Pakistan shamed again! Defence Minister Khwaja Asif inaugurates 'fake' Pizza Hut outlet, internet mocks, Watch here

Delhi-NCR's air quality improves to 'very poor' category, GRAP-4 restricts revoked; Check area-wise pollution level

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here

Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh...

"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"

DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar

Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'

Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit

Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms

OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on

Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi

HomeSports

SPORTS

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'

The skipper hinted at the prevailing uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh's participation, noting that it was unclear whether the team would compete in the event.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 11:47 AM IST

T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bangladesh cricket team captain Litton Das sidestepped a question regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, stating that it was not safe for him to comment on the matter. With the tournament approaching in approximately two weeks, Bangladesh's participation remains uncertain due to an ongoing standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested that the ICC relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

However, the ICC has shown reluctance to accommodate this request, and several meetings have yet to produce a resolution.

What Bangladesh's captain Litton Das said?

During a press interaction after Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Tuesday, Litton was asked about the playing surfaces available during the tournament and whether they aided preparation for the World Cup. The skipper hinted at the prevailing uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh's participation, noting that it was unclear whether the team would compete in the event.

"Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain; everyone is uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain at this moment. No answer. I understand what question you are going to ask. That is not safe for me. No answer," said Litton.

Government stance and ICC Ultimatum

Earlier, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul reiterated the government's position, stating that under no circumstances would the national team travel to India for the T20 World Cup. This statement came despite an ultimatum from the ICC to the BCB, requiring a decision on participation by January 21. If the BCB maintains its refusal to travel to India for the 20-team tournament, Scotland is likely to replace Bangladesh based on current rankings.

"I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place. If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," Nazrul told reporters.

He further added, "In the past, there are examples where Pakistan said they would not travel to India and the ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical grounds, and we cannot be coerced into playing in India by illogical pressure," he added.

The BCB's request to move matches to Sri Lanka stems from security concerns in India, a point of contention that has led to multiple discussions with the ICC. The impasse has created a cloud of uncertainty over Bangladesh's involvement in the T20 World Cup, a significant event in the international cricket calendar.

The situation has drawn attention from various stakeholders, including players, board officials, and government representatives, all of whom are awaiting a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

BCB's ongoing negotiations 

The ICC's reluctance to shift matches to Sri Lanka has been a sticking point in the negotiations, with multiple meetings failing to yield a breakthrough. The BCB's insistence on a venue change, coupled with the government's refusal to travel to India, has created a stalemate that could impact Bangladesh's cricketing schedule and its players' exposure to international competition.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial in determining whether a compromise can be reached or if Bangladesh will be forced to withdraw from the tournament, potentially opening the door for Scotland to participate.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, watch here
Indian Air Force microlight aircraft crashes into pond in Uttar Pradesh...
"DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar: The Indian Behind Global Supercar Art"
DNA Exclusive with Hrishikesh Birodkar
Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life': 'You can take away my house'
Amid AR Rahman gets flacked, his son Ameen calls him 'legend for life'
India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies posting as ‘non-family', asked spouses, children to return, here's why
India takes strict measure in Bangladesh than Pakistan for diplomats, classifies
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion threat, says, 'not natural part of Denmark'
Russia issues bold claim on Greenland amid US President Donald Trump's invasion
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has given only one blockbuster hit
Politician’s daughter, linked with famous actors, cricketers, this actress has g
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (January 19 to 25): Latest movies, web series to watch on
Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar
AI reimagines Dhurandhar in the 80s with Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Sridevi
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement