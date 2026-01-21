T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh's Hindu captain Litton Das breaks silence on BCB-ICC standoff, says, 'India not safe for me'

The skipper hinted at the prevailing uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh's participation, noting that it was unclear whether the team would compete in the event.

Bangladesh cricket team captain Litton Das sidestepped a question regarding the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, stating that it was not safe for him to comment on the matter. With the tournament approaching in approximately two weeks, Bangladesh's participation remains uncertain due to an ongoing standoff with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has requested that the ICC relocate their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

However, the ICC has shown reluctance to accommodate this request, and several meetings have yet to produce a resolution.

What Bangladesh's captain Litton Das said?

During a press interaction after Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Tuesday, Litton was asked about the playing surfaces available during the tournament and whether they aided preparation for the World Cup. The skipper hinted at the prevailing uncertainty surrounding Bangladesh's participation, noting that it was unclear whether the team would compete in the event.

"Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain; everyone is uncertain. I think the whole of Bangladesh is uncertain at this moment. No answer. I understand what question you are going to ask. That is not safe for me. No answer," said Litton.

Government stance and ICC Ultimatum

Earlier, Bangladesh's sports advisor Asif Nazrul reiterated the government's position, stating that under no circumstances would the national team travel to India for the T20 World Cup. This statement came despite an ultimatum from the ICC to the BCB, requiring a decision on participation by January 21. If the BCB maintains its refusal to travel to India for the 20-team tournament, Scotland is likely to replace Bangladesh based on current rankings.

"I am not aware that Scotland will be included in our place. If the ICC bows to pressure from the Indian Cricket Board and tries to impose pressure on us by setting unreasonable conditions, we will not accept those conditions," Nazrul told reporters.

He further added, "In the past, there are examples where Pakistan said they would not travel to India and the ICC changed the venue. We have asked to change the venue on logical grounds, and we cannot be coerced into playing in India by illogical pressure," he added.

The BCB's request to move matches to Sri Lanka stems from security concerns in India, a point of contention that has led to multiple discussions with the ICC. The impasse has created a cloud of uncertainty over Bangladesh's involvement in the T20 World Cup, a significant event in the international cricket calendar.

The situation has drawn attention from various stakeholders, including players, board officials, and government representatives, all of whom are awaiting a resolution to the ongoing dispute.

BCB's ongoing negotiations

The ICC's reluctance to shift matches to Sri Lanka has been a sticking point in the negotiations, with multiple meetings failing to yield a breakthrough. The BCB's insistence on a venue change, coupled with the government's refusal to travel to India, has created a stalemate that could impact Bangladesh's cricketing schedule and its players' exposure to international competition.

The upcoming weeks will be crucial in determining whether a compromise can be reached or if Bangladesh will be forced to withdraw from the tournament, potentially opening the door for Scotland to participate.