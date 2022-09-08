Search icon
T20 World Cup 2022: ICC announces fixtures for warm-up matches, India to play Australia and New Zealand

The first-round teams will play their warm-up games between October 10, 13 with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

File Photo

The anticipation for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia is at an all-time high after ICC announced the schedule for the warm-up matches, in addition to the announcement that all 16 matches will be played in Melbourne and Brisbane.

The first-round teams will play their warm-up games between October 10 and 13, with matches taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Junction Oval.

The teams that qualified for the Super 12 round directly will play their warm-up games on October 17 and 19 in Brisbane.

India will play Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane on October 17 and 19, respectively, while the West Indies will play UAE at the Junction Oval on October 10. Scotland will then face the Netherlands before facing Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in the two other games on the same day at the same venue.

On October 17, host and reigning champion Australia will play its first and only warm-up game against India at The Gabba.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up fixtures:

10 Oct - West Indies v UAE, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Scotland v Netherlands, Junction Oval

10 Oct - Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, MCG

11 Oct - Namibia v Ireland, MCG

12 Oct - West Indies v Netherlands, MCG

13 Oct - Zimbabwe v Namibia, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Sri Lanka v Ireland, Junction Oval

13 Oct - Scotland v UAE, MCG

17 Oct - Australia v India, The Gabba

17 Oct - New Zealand v South Africa , Allan Border Field

17 Oct - England v Pakistan, The Gabba

17 Oct - Afghanistan v Bangladesh, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - Afghanistan v Pakistan, The Gabba

19 Oct - Bangladesh v South Africa, Allan Border Field

19 Oct - New Zealand v India, The Gabba

