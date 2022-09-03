T20 World Cup 2022: Big setback for England as batter Johnny Bairstow ruled of T20 squad after 'freak golf injury'

File Photo

Jonny Bairstow, England's batter, has been ruled out of the remainder of the summer and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Friday.

Bairstow suffered a lower limb injury in a freak accident while playing golf in Leeds on Friday, according to the ECB, which added that "he will visit a specialist next week to assess the exact nature of the damage."

Bairstow took to social media to put out a statement about his injury.

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I sipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval, all the best firstly the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back", Bairstow said.

Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.

Earlier in the day ECB announced England the squad for T20 world Cup with the notable omission of hard-hitting opener Jason Roy.

The 32-year-old has struggled for runs this summer and hit 76 runs in total in his last six Twenty20 Internationals which made his position untenable for the World Cup and the preceding seven-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan. Fit-again seamers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood, both of whom last played for England during the test tour of the West Indies in March, have recovered from their respective injuries to be in both squads.

England Squad for T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood