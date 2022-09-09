Search icon
T20 World Cup, 37 days to go: Top moments- India wins its first title after Misbah's scoop falls into Sreesanth's hands

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:09 PM IST

Winning moments Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup Final, 2007

Having just one India versus Pakistan encounter in any cricket event is a marketing boon. However, the Asian arch-rivals faced off twice in the first ICC World T20 event in 2007.

After scores were deadlocked, the first match was decided by a bowl out. Only 10 days later, the two faced off again in the final.

This time, India batted first at the Wanderers and produced 157/5 thanks to Gautam Gambhir's 75-run effort and Rohit Sharma's quickfire 30.

Pakistan struggled throughout the match, and at one point needed 54 runs to win in four overs. But that's when Misbah-ul-Haq seized over, launching three Harbhajan Singh deliveries for towering sixes.

 

Pakistan needed 13 runs with one over remaining. Joginder Sharma received the ball from Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Haryana seamer began the most crucial over of his career with a wide ball, but quickly made up with a dot. On the second delivery, he gave up a six. With four deliveries remaining, Pakistan needed six runs to win a memorable title. However, there was only one wicket left.

Nonetheless, with Misbah on strike, the odds were stacked in favor of the men in green.

Misbah stepped to the off-side as Joginder bowled the third delivery of his over and attempted a scoop shot to fine leg. Unfortunately for him, he didn't connect as effectively as he would have liked, and the ball looped over to short fine leg, landing in the welcoming hands of S Sreesanth right at the circle's edge.

The image of Sreesanth claiming the catch was pivotal.

