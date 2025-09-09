T20 Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 highest wicket-taking bowlers in tournament history, from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Discover the top 5 highest wicket-takers in T20 Asia Cup history, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya. Explore their performances, key stats, and how they shaped the tournament with crucial breakthroughs and match-winning spells.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

From today, as the Asia Cup 2025 begins, fans can look back at the thrilling moments the T20 format has delivered, with bowlers playing pivotal roles in their teams’ success. Here’s a look at the top 5 highest wicket-takers in T20 Asia Cup history.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India) - 13 Wickets

India's swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leads the T20 Asia Cup wicket charts with 13 wickets in 6 matches between 2016 and 2022. His best bowling performance is an impressive 5/4 against Afghanistan in 2022, marking the best bowling figures in the tournament's history.

Amjad Javed (UAE) - 12 Wickets

UAE's veteran all-rounder, Amjad Javed, has been a standout performer for his team in the T20 Asia Cup, claiming 12 wickets in 6 matches. His consistent bowling has been instrumental in the UAE's competitive performances in the tournament.

Mohammad Naveed (UAE) - 11 Wickets

Another UAE bowler, Mohammad Naveed, has made significant contributions with the ball, taking 11 wickets in 7 innings. Known for his pace and accuracy, Naveed's efforts have bolstered the UAE's bowling attack in the T20 Asia Cup.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 11 Wickets

Afghanistan's leg-spin sensation, Rashid Khan, has been a key figure in his team's bowling lineup, claiming 11 wickets in 8 innings. His ability to control the middle overs and take crucial wickets has made him one of the most feared bowlers in T20 cricket.

Hardik Pandya (India) - 11 Wickets

India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has showcased his bowling prowess in the T20 Asia Cup, taking 11 wickets in 8 innings. His knack for breaking partnerships and providing crucial breakthroughs has been vital for India in the tournament.

The T20 Asia Cup has witnessed exceptional bowling performances, with these top 5 wicket-takers leading the charge. Their contributions have not only been pivotal for their respective teams but have also added to the rich history of the tournament. As the Asia Cup continues to evolve, these bowlers' records stand as a testament to their skill and impact in T20 cricket.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
