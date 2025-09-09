Is Nepal following the path of Bangladesh? Not really, details here
Loved Kalyani Priyadarshan in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra? Watch these 5 feel-good movies of hers
T20 Asia Cup 2025: Top 5 highest wicket-taking bowlers in tournament history, from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Rashid Khan
Delhi Lok Adalat 2025 on Sept 13: How to settle your traffic challans? Check steps, registration process and more
'Won't end well for India...': White House trade advisor Peter Navarro's latest rant amid trade talks with US
Battle of Galwan: 'Ghayal sher' Salman Khan dons uniform, kickstarts shooting Apoorva Lakhia's war-drama, viral first look assure fans 'ab hoga comeback'
Mumbai: Metro Line 11 gets government approval; check route, completion, other details
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav says this about Sanju Samson's prospects for India's playing XI, shares, 'we will make right decision...'
Are you also planning to move to Europe? This country is offering permanent residency under Rs..., here is how Indians can apply
Who is Balendra Shah, Kathmandu mayor who might become Nepal's next PM?
SPORTS
Discover the top 5 highest wicket-takers in T20 Asia Cup history, including Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya. Explore their performances, key stats, and how they shaped the tournament with crucial breakthroughs and match-winning spells.
From today, as the Asia Cup 2025 begins, fans can look back at the thrilling moments the T20 format has delivered, with bowlers playing pivotal roles in their teams’ success. Here’s a look at the top 5 highest wicket-takers in T20 Asia Cup history.
India's swing bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, leads the T20 Asia Cup wicket charts with 13 wickets in 6 matches between 2016 and 2022. His best bowling performance is an impressive 5/4 against Afghanistan in 2022, marking the best bowling figures in the tournament's history.
UAE's veteran all-rounder, Amjad Javed, has been a standout performer for his team in the T20 Asia Cup, claiming 12 wickets in 6 matches. His consistent bowling has been instrumental in the UAE's competitive performances in the tournament.
Another UAE bowler, Mohammad Naveed, has made significant contributions with the ball, taking 11 wickets in 7 innings. Known for his pace and accuracy, Naveed's efforts have bolstered the UAE's bowling attack in the T20 Asia Cup.
Afghanistan's leg-spin sensation, Rashid Khan, has been a key figure in his team's bowling lineup, claiming 11 wickets in 8 innings. His ability to control the middle overs and take crucial wickets has made him one of the most feared bowlers in T20 cricket.
India's star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, has showcased his bowling prowess in the T20 Asia Cup, taking 11 wickets in 8 innings. His knack for breaking partnerships and providing crucial breakthroughs has been vital for India in the tournament.
The T20 Asia Cup has witnessed exceptional bowling performances, with these top 5 wicket-takers leading the charge. Their contributions have not only been pivotal for their respective teams but have also added to the rich history of the tournament. As the Asia Cup continues to evolve, these bowlers' records stand as a testament to their skill and impact in T20 cricket.
ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here