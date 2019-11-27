Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth to face Parupalli Kashyap in 2nd round
Kidambi Srikanth wins over Russia’s Vladimir Malkov and will face fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the second round of the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow.
Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap , BAI Media: Twitter
Third-seeded Srikanth sailed past Malkov in straight games 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee.
seed 's @srikidambi tops Russia's #VladimirMalkov to sail into the 2nd round of the #SyedModiInternationalBadmintonChampionships2019
All the best, champion! #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/vnmAhwwYDr— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 27, 2019
Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen - who recently won the Scottish Open - also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition.
As for the women, Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the second round after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16 21-16 in a 32-minute contest.