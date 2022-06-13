Switzerland vs Portugal highlights: Seferovic scores fastest goal in UEFA Nations League win

Seferovic fastest strike in Nations League helped Switzerland seal 1-0 win

Haris Seferovic scored just 57 seconds after kick-off to etch his name in the history books as his fastest goal in the history of UEFA Nations League helped Switzerland beat Portugal 1-0 in Geneva on Sunday.

It was Switzerland's first win of this edition of the UEFA Nations League as they turned group A2 on its head with a massive upset over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. Seferovic's solo goal, the fastest in tournament's history was enough to secure a famous win.

Switzerland have now claimed victory in their last three home meetings against Portugal.

The hosts belied their position at the bottom of Group A2 by starting on the front foot against a much-changed Portugal side, who were without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

READ| US judge dismisses rape lawsuit against star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo

It took just 57 seconds for Switzerland to go in front, Silvan Widmer's teasing delivery from the right picking out Haris Seferovic in the box. The Benfica forward showed great awareness to direct his powerful header into the far corner of the net, just out of the reach of the helpless Rui Patricio.

Um adepto com uma camisola do Sporting a festejar o golo do Seferovic lmao pic.twitter.com/YNZAp0Oypg — Rui Costa das Transferências (@rcostadoazeite) June 12, 2022

Portugal took time to adjust after the early shock and created their best opportunity of the first half 17 minutes in. Bruno Fernandes' deep corner was nodded back into the danger area by Ruben Neves and Danilo's powerful header was pushed away expertly by Jonas Omlin.

The visitors looked a different proposition after the interval and it took just four minutes for the 2019 champions to test the Swiss goalkeeper.

READ| Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on his future with the club

Andre Silva collected a Nuno Mendes pass, side-footing a low strike that Omlin kept out with his legs. Switzerland were still a threat on the counter and Seferovic could have added a second but dragged his low shot across the face of goal.

RECORD! Haris Seferović's goal against Portugal was timed at 57 seconds, becoming the quickest-ever in the Nations League #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/IoFAVLGUQA — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 12, 2022

Fernando Santos' men looked buoyed by the introduction of the likes of Goncalo Guedes, Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva during the second period and all three provided extra attacking impetus, but Omlin was up to everything they threw at him.

Granit Xhaka, Switzerland's captain after the match said: "I had a good feeling before the game because I knew we could beat a team like Portugal, a bigger team, because we have the quality to. I'm more than happy for the team, for the people outside who are always supporting us. A big three points for us today."

With inputs from ANI