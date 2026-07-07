Switzerland vs Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Preview: Live streaming, kick-off time, predicted lineups and more

Ahead of the final Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia, let us take a look at live streaming details, kick-off timings and predicted lineups for the game.

The Switzerland vs Colombia match will be played at the BC Place in Vancouver. (Pic Credits: Instagram/swissnatimen)

The 8th and final Round of 16 match is between Switzerland and Colombia, which will be played at the BC Place in Vancouver. The winner of the Switzerland vs Colombia match will face the winner of the Argentina vs Egypt match on Sunday, July 12, at the Kansas City Stadium. After beating co-hosts Canada in the group stage, Murat Yakin's side defeated Algeria in the Round of 32, marking their first World Cup knockout victory since 1938.

On the other hand, Colombia topped their Group K after winning two out of three matches, which included a draw with Portugal. The South American nation defeated Ghana in their Round of 32 clash to secure a spot in the next round. Talking about their head-to-head record, Colombia have an upper hand in their four meetings with Switzerland, with two wins in four games, whereas the European nation managed to win on just one occasion.

Ahead of the crucial contest, let us take a look at the live streaming details, kick-off timings, and predicted lineups of the Switzerland vs Colombia match.

Switzerland vs Colombia: Live streaming and TV

The final match of the Round of 16 between Switzerland and Colombia can be watched on Unite8 Sports channels. For online users, the match can be streamed on the ZEE5 app and website with an active subscription (FIFA pack).

Switzerland vs Colombia: Kick-off timings and venue

The last match in the Round of 16 will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the BC Place in Vancouver.

Switzerland vs Colombia: Lineups

Switzerland - Gregor Kobel, Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Dan Ndoye, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas, and Breel Embolo.

Colombia - Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta; James Rodriguez, Jhon Jader Duran, and Luis Diaz.