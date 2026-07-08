Switzerland end 72-year wait, reach FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for first time since 1954

Switzerland marched into the quarter-finals by defeating Colombia through a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in a Round of 16 clash.

Switzerland became the last team of the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarter-finals. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)

Switzerland became the last team from the Round of 16 to qualify for the quarter-finals after they defeated Colombia on Tuesday (local time). The match ended in a draw, and the winner was decided through a penalty shootout where the European nation registered a 4-3 victory. This is the fourth time Switzerland have qualified for the quarter-final in World Cup history and the first time since 1954. Yes, you read it right! Switzerland finally ended their 72-year-old curse and became the eighth team to reach the quarter-finals.

Times when Switzerland qualified for quarter-finals in FIFA World Cup

1934 - Switzerland reached the quarter-finals in their maiden World Cup appearance. This edition was hosted by Italy.

1938 - The European nation advanced to the quarter-finals for the second consecutive edition. The tournament was hosted by France.

1954 - Nati qualified for the quarter-finals on home soil.

2026 - Switzerland ended a 72-year wait by beating Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the Round of 16 clash.

Deets about Switzerland vs Colombia RO16 clash

Switzerland and Colombia played out one of the most intense games of the FIFA World Cup 2026 where neither side was able to break the deadlock even after 120+2 minutes. In the game, Colombia enjoyed more possession and created better chances than Switzerland. However, Nati's defence and goalie Gregor Kobel kept the South American nation at bay.

The winner of the game was decided by a dramatic penalty shootout where Granit Xhaka and Co secured a decisive victory. In the next round, Switzerland will face defending champions Argentina on July 12 (IST) at the Kansas City Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/