Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer’s home tournament gets called off amid COVID-19 scare

The Swiss Indoors Basel tennis tournament has been called off amid coronavirus scare across the globe, the organizers confirmed.

The tournament was scheduled to take place on October 24 and would have gone on till November 1.

"The ATP has officially approved the cancellation request from Basel, even though the tournament management had already declared in mid-June that it would be irresponsible and unrealistic to organise the event because of the medical, social and economic uncertainty linked to the situation," the organizers said in a statement.

The organizers had previously claimed that a tournament can happen by maintaining social distancing or behind closed doors.

The 50th edition of the Swiss Indoors Basel, which legendary tennis star Roger Federer has won 10 times, will now happen next year from October 23-31.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practicing social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures have led to the worldwide closure of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions, threatening the continuity of skills development, the UNESCO said.

UNESCO currently estimates that nearly 70% of the world’s learners are affected by school closures across education levels.