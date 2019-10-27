Swiss Indoors Basel: Roger Federer one win away from 10th title at home

Roger Federer is eyeing his 10th title at his home tournament after he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the final for the 15th time. The victory racked up his 50th win of 2019.

The top seed will be facing Alex de Minaur in a first-time meeting after the Australian stopped Reilly Opelka 7-6 (7/2), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/3).

The 38-year-old has now made the Basel final in his last 13 appearances and 15th overall. His last defeat came in the 2013 final against Juan Martin del Potro, according to AFP.

“Having the crowd behind you really helps you believe in your game,” said Federer who had also defeated Tsitsipas in Dubai earlier this year.

“I had to play aggressive and take risks against Stefanos. There was a lot of running. But it’s always easier to play at home, I was energised.”

Federer will be in uncharted territory in the final with De Minaur, who has won trophies this season in Sydney, Atlanta and Zhuhai, according to AFP.

“He’s one of the fastest players,” Federer said. “I’m very excited to be in the final again.

“I was not sure how it would go this week, so I’m really happy.”

The 28th-ranked De Minaur is the first Australian to reach the Basel final since Mark Philippoussis finished runner-up in 1997.