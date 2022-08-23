Sushmita Sen trolled for her tweet on Manchester United's win, fans ask 'tum kabse fan ban gyi?'

Sushmita Sen's viral tweet for Manchester United

Sushmita Sen's relationship with Lalit Modi has been a huge talking point ever since the latter revealed that he has been dating the renowned Bollywood actress. On Tuesday, Sushmita stunned Manchester United fans as she tweeted about their victory over Liverpool.

It seems that Sen also supports the Red Devils as she wrote that United are back, as they defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at the Old Trafford Stadium. Shortly after, the former Miss Universe winner in 1994, reacted to Manchester United's win.

Meanwhile, netizens were shocked by Sushmita Sen's tweet, as some wondered when she started supporting the Premier League giants, while some others awaited a reaction from her beau Lalit Modi.

Check how fans reacted:

Waiting for you know who's comment on this post — Devang Bhandari (@iamdevb) August 22, 2022

Didi Lalit Modi ko bolo zara Man Utd buy karne — Ant (@Ant8070) August 23, 2022

Tum kabse United fan be? pic.twitter.com/OpbynPNTzw — Rich (@Rich_Reformed) August 22, 2022

Just when I thought this result could not get any better: I find out @thesushmitasen is a Red Devil. #MUFC. Vamos @ManUtd . P.S Ab Toh Hosh Na Khabar Hai.. Dilbar Dilbar August 22, 2022

Nice to know you support the biggest club — Man Utd - Sw@pnil (@kothari_swap) August 22, 2022

Lol what? Didn't expect this tweet...haha

Utd are back until Arsenal destroy them soon! — Akhil (@Akhilgooner) August 22, 2022

Ye kbse united fan bn gayi pic.twitter.com/AwjOgxZKT2 — Sourav(@Sourav_Mufc) August 22, 2022

Although it seems that the Bollywood actress is a long-time fan of Manchester United as one of the users pointed out an earlier tweet from Sushmita, which dates back to December 2014.

Funnily enough, the older tweet from Sushmita also read 'We are back', the exact same words she used in her most recent tweet, nearly 8 years down the line, which somehow speaks volumes about just how much the Red Devils have fallen since the departure of legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on the score sheet for United as Mo Salah bagged a consolation strike for Liverpool.