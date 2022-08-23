Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Sushmita Sen trolled for her tweet on Manchester United's win, fans ask 'tum kabse fan ban gyi?'

Sushmita Sen stunned fans with her reaction after Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Tuesday, while some fans awaited Lalit Modi's reaction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 11:17 AM IST

Sushmita Sen trolled for her tweet on Manchester United's win, fans ask 'tum kabse fan ban gyi?'
Sushmita Sen's viral tweet for Manchester United

Sushmita Sen's relationship with Lalit Modi has been a huge talking point ever since the latter revealed that he has been dating the renowned Bollywood actress. On Tuesday, Sushmita stunned Manchester United fans as she tweeted about their victory over Liverpool. 

It seems that Sen also supports the Red Devils as she wrote that United are back, as they defeated arch-rivals Liverpool 2-1 at the Old Trafford Stadium. Shortly after, the former Miss Universe winner in 1994, reacted to Manchester United's win. 

Meanwhile, netizens were shocked by Sushmita Sen's tweet, as some wondered when she started supporting the Premier League giants, while some others awaited a reaction from her beau Lalit Modi. 

Check how fans reacted:

Although it seems that the Bollywood actress is a long-time fan of Manchester United as one of the users pointed out an earlier tweet from Sushmita, which dates back to December 2014. 

Funnily enough, the older tweet from Sushmita also read 'We are back', the exact same words she used in her most recent tweet, nearly 8 years down the line, which somehow speaks volumes about just how much the Red Devils have fallen since the departure of legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson. 

Meanwhile, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were on the score sheet for United as Mo Salah bagged a consolation strike for Liverpool. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.