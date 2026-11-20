Suryakumar Yadav received a big honour at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 event. In his emotional post, he thanked the people who supported him in his journey and called the award truly special.

Suryakumar Yadav won the Outstanding Achievement Award at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 ceremony for leading India to become the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup title

Award for T20 World Cup Triumph

India won the T20 World Cup thanks in part to Suryakumar's leadership. Since no side had previously defended the title, this was a momentous moment for Indian cricket. Fans and professionals complimented his cool-headed leadership, astute choices and upbeat demeanour. The award honours both such an accomplishment and his role in Indian cricket.

Suryakumar Yadav post

After receiving the award, Suryakumar shared an emotional post on social media. He wrote:

"Indian of the Year. This award is not just mine; it belongs to everyone who believed in me, stood by me, and gave me the confidence to dream bigger. @JayShah Sir, when you were BCCI Secretary, you trusted me with an opportunity that changed my journey. Today, seeing you as the ICC Chairman makes that journey even more special. @ImRo45 bhai and Rahul Dravid Sir, thank you for believing in me and making me the captain when it mattered most. You gave me the confidence to lead, to learn and to grow. I will always carry that faith with me. @GautamGambhir bhai, thank you for standing by me, backing me and supporting me through every step of this journey as coach. Your belief and support have meant a lot to me. To my family, lots of love. This one is truly special. Jai Hind"

Suryakumar congratulated ICC Chairman Jay Shah, former captain Rohit Sharma, former coach Rahul Dravid, and head coach Gautam Gambhir for their support and confidence in his role. He claimed that their faith provided him the self-assurance to guide, develop and advance as a captain.

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What next for Suryakumar

Suryakumar said he now wants to lead Mumbai Indians to an IPL title in 2027 and called his recent meeting with PM Narendra Modi lucky and special. Fans celebrated his award, calling his journey from batter to World Cup-winning captain an inspiration for young cricketers.