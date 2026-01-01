Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to home': 'Everyone was treated with respect and...'

Ace cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and footballer Sunil Chhetri were among the few who attended the Navi Mumbai airport opening. The sportspersons shared their thoughts about the landmark moment on their social media.

Navi Mumbai got its first international airport, and ace sportspersons Suryakumar Yadav and Sunil Chhetri have shared their thoughts about attending the inaugural ceremony, which happened on December 25, 2025. Star cricketer Suryakumar, on his Instagram, shared his thoughts about NMIA, and wrote, "Yesterday was special but in a very simple way. Seeing Maharashtra’s culture, people, and energy come together at the NMIA opening day celebrations felt close to home.

Surya lauded that at the mea event, the focus was more on celebrating the people, their nation, culture and warriors. "It felt that everyone was treated with respect and warmth. The focus was clearly on people, on culture, our nation, our warriors, and on those who contribute every day. Truly grateful for the experience at @navimumairport."

Here's Suryakumar Yadav's post

Even the ace footballer, Sunil, shared his thoughts about being a part of a landmark event. He shared a carousel post and wrote, "I had the good fortune of being a part of something special in the celebration of the NMIA. The space and the effort that have gone behind putting it together is commendable, to say the least."

Here's Sunil Chhetri's post

On December 25, Navi Mumbai Airport began commercial operations. The new airport is officially named Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). With its launch, Mumbai has joined global cities such as London and New York that operate multiple airports to manage growing air traffic. It is one of India's largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.

The first commercial flight, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, landed at 8 am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. On its first day of operations, the airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic cities and served more than 4,000 passengers.