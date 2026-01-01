FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media amid retirement talks

'It's a real shame': Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan snub across formats

Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to home': 'Everyone was treated with respect and...'

Republic Day 2026 Parade: What's new this January 26? Special contingent of Indian Army to mark its debut, check details

Sara Tendulkar faces online scrutiny after Goa vacation video goes viral, netizens recall Sachin Tendulkar

Elon Musk announces 2026 MEGA plan, Neuralink to mass produce brain chips, reveals details of surgical procedure

Kapil Sharma faces backlash over Shah Rukh Khan comment on Amol Muzumdar on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'When did I say...'

Why India staying out of RCEP? Trade ties with members other than China mark strategic and economic gains

Viral video: Arjun Bijlani suffers grave loss at start of 2026, Rise and Fall winner's father-in-law passes away after..., actor breaks down at funeral

Not Sholay, Mughal-E-Azam, Baahubali, but Dhurandhar creates history by breaking THIS record, Ranveer Singh's film is first in Indian cinema to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media amid retirement talks

Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media

'It's a real shame': Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan snub across formats

Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan

Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to home': 'Everyone was treated with respect and...'

Suryakumar, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to..'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab

Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026

In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,

HomeSports

SPORTS

Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to home': 'Everyone was treated with respect and...'

Ace cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and footballer Sunil Chhetri were among the few who attended the Navi Mumbai airport opening. The sportspersons shared their thoughts about the landmark moment on their social media.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 08:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to home': 'Everyone was treated with respect and...'
Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Navi Mumbai got its first international airport, and ace sportspersons Suryakumar Yadav and Sunil Chhetri have shared their thoughts about attending the inaugural ceremony, which happened on December 25, 2025. Star cricketer Suryakumar, on his Instagram, shared his thoughts about NMIA, and wrote, "Yesterday was special but in a very simple way. Seeing Maharashtra’s culture, people, and energy come together at the NMIA opening day celebrations felt close to home.

Surya lauded that at the mea event, the focus was more on celebrating the people, their nation, culture and warriors. "It felt that everyone was treated with respect and warmth. The focus was clearly on people, on culture, our nation, our warriors, and on those who contribute every day. Truly grateful for the experience at @navimumairport." 

Here's Suryakumar Yadav's post 

Even the ace footballer, Sunil, shared his thoughts about being a part of a landmark event. He shared a carousel post and wrote, "I had the good fortune of being a part of something special in the celebration of the NMIA. The space and the effort that have gone behind putting it together is commendable, to say the least."  

Here's Sunil Chhetri's post 

On December 25, Navi Mumbai Airport began commercial operations. The new airport is officially named Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). With its launch, Mumbai has joined global cities such as London and New York that operate multiple airports to manage growing air traffic. It is one of India's largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.

The first commercial flight, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, landed at 8 am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. On its first day of operations, the airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic cities and served more than 4,000 passengers.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ashes 2025-26: Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media amid retirement talks
Usman Khawaja included in Australia's Sydney Test squad, set to address media
'It's a real shame': Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan snub across formats
Former India captain hits out at Ajit Agarkar, Gautam Gambhir over Sarfaraz Khan
Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to home': 'Everyone was treated with respect and...'
Suryakumar, Sunil Chhetri feel NMIA’s celebration brought them 'close to..'
Republic Day 2026 Parade: What's new this January 26? Special contingent of Indian Army to mark its debut, check details
Republic Day 2026 Parade: What's new this January 26? Special contingent of Indi
Sara Tendulkar faces online scrutiny after Goa vacation video goes viral, netizens recall Sachin Tendulkar
Sara Tendulkar faces online scrutiny after Goa vacation video goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat, prioritising Bollywood over Punjabi cinema, Allu Arjun-Diljit Dosanjh collab
Exclusive: Sonam Bajwa on Border 2, success of Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
From FIFA World Cup to ICC T20 World Cup: 6 major sports events lined up in 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Australia’s Opera house, world welcomes 2026
In PICS: New Year celebrations in New York’s Times Square, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa,
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with Shahid Kapoor, here's top 5 facts about Parineeta star
Vidya Balan Turns 47: From saying yes to 'Dirty Picture' to linkup rumours with
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses are welcoming 2026, celebrating India's...
From Kareena Kapoor to Katrina Kaif: Here's how Bollywood actresses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement