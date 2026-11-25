Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off 53 balls with a record 28 sixes. Suryakumar Yadav called him his inspiration. He hit the fastest List A century in just 28 balls.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi played a historic innings for India A against UAE in the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 in Doha on Tuesday. He scored 204 runs in just 53 balls and broke many List A records. His innings is now one of the most talked-about knocks in young cricket.

Fastest century and double century

Vaibhav scored 100 in just 28 balls, the fastest century in List A cricket history. The old record was 29 balls by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk in 2023. He did not stop there. He reached 150 in just 40 balls, breaking his own record of 59 balls. Then he reached 200 in only 52 balls. The old record was 103 balls by New Zealand's Chad Bowes. In total, he hit 7 fours and a record 28 sixes. The old record for sixes was 23 by D'Arcy Short in 2018. Vaibhav finally got out for 204.

Suryakumar Yadav calls him an inspiration

India's T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav praised Vaibhav on X. He wrote, "Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. You are my inspiration now. What a player. #special"His post quickly went viral on social media. Fans also praised the young batter for his fearless batting.

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Other stars praise Vaibhav

Many former cricketers praised Vaibhav. Suresh Raina called him a phenomenal talent, Mohammad Kaif said he is rewriting cricket history, and S. Badrinath said he is making the country proud. His innings have made him one of the most talked-about young players in world cricket.