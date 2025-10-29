Suryakumar Yadav's mother offers payers for Shreyas Iyer's speedy recovery during Chhath Puja, heart-touching video goes viral

Shreyas Iyer suffered an abdominal injury during the India vs Australia 3rd ODI. Now, in a heart-touching video Suryakumar Yadav's mother can be seen praying for Iyer's recovery. Watch here

Team India's ODI vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, is recovering from an injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. Iyer injured his left rib while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey. After being hospitalized, it was revealed that Iyer suffered a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen and internal bleeding.

Initially, the injury raised serious concerns, but it was later brought under control, with reports stating that the Mumbai cricketer was moved from the ICU. As attention remains on Shreyas Iyer's health, a video has surfaced on social media showing Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav's mother praying for Iyer's recovery during Chhath Puja. The video has gained significant traction online.

Suryakumar Yadav's mother's special prayers for Shreyas Iyer

Suryakumar Yadav, who missed Chhath Puja due to national commitments, provided an update on Shreyas Iyer's health during a press conference in Canberra on Tuesday. He mentioned trying to contact his teammate on the day of the incident but initially did not receive a response. SKY later learned from the team physio that Iyer's condition had improved, adding that Iyer was communicating with teammates and responding to their messages.

In the latest update on Shreyas Iyer, the board is arranging for his family to be with him in Sydney. According to a Times of India report, a source stated that arrangements are being made by the BCCI, and while it's unclear if both parents will travel, someone will be with him at the hospital as soon as possible.

He added, "As of yesterday, Iyer's sister was supposed to travel to Australia and even the paperwork has been initiated but it could well be the case that one of the parents accompanies her".

BCCI on Shreyas Iyer

Meanwhile, the BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," said a statement from BCCI.

"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," the statement added.

During the third ODI, Iyer took a fantastic diving catch while running from backward point to dismiss a dangerous Alex Carey on a Harshit Rana delivery.