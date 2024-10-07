Twitter
Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

After taking the lead 1-0 in the series, India has matched Pakistan's world record in T20I cricket, now jointly holding the top position for bowling out their opponents most times in the format.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 05:09 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I
India secured a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday. Riding on Arshdeep Singh’s impressive bowling figures (3/14), India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 and then chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare. 

After taking the lead 1-0 in the series, India has matched Pakistan's world record in T20I cricket, now jointly holding the top position for bowling out their opponents most times in the format.

India and Pakistan have each bowled out their opponents 42 times in the shortest format of international cricket, followed by New Zealand with 40. Uganda and the West Indies come next, with 35 and 32 respectively.

In addition to Arshdeep, Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21), and Washington Sundar (1/12) delivered impressive performances, ensuring India maintained complete control of the match.

Chasing the target of 128, the newly established opening duo of Sanju Samson (29 runs off 19 balls) and Abhishek Sharma (16 runs off 7 balls) didn't waste a moment to establish an aggressive brand of cricket. 

Later, captain Suryakumar Yadav also backed India with his impressive knock of 29 runs off 14 balls.

Lastly, Hardik Pandya's stunning 39 runs off 16 balls helped India to secure a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh.

