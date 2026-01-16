Suryakumar Yadav controversy: Khushi Mukherjee slammed with Rs 100 crore defamation case; here's why

A casual remark by actress Khushi Mukherjee about Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav sparked backlash and a Rs 100 crore defamation complaint. The controversy arose after her comments went viral, leading to legal action by a supporter and ongoing investigation.

What began as an offhand response at a media interaction has escalated into a major controversy for actress and social media personality Khushi Mukherjee. Her comments involving Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav have sparked public outrage and culminated in a Rs 100 crore defamation complaint, placing her under intense scrutiny.

Comment That Sparked the Backlash

The controversy originated when Mukherjee was asked about her opinion on dating cricketers during a public appearance. In her reply, she stated that she was not interested in pursuing relationships with sports personalities, while also claiming that several well-known athletes had approached her over time.

During the conversation, she named Suryakumar Yadav, alleging that he had contacted her frequently in the past. Although Mukherjee clarified that there was no ongoing interaction and no romantic angle involved, the mention of Yadav’s name proved enough to trigger widespread reactions online.

The statement spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing criticism from cricket fans who viewed the remark as unnecessary and damaging. This response was amplified by Yadav’s reputation for maintaining privacy and his marriage to Devisha Shetty. The Indian cricketer has so far chosen not to issue any public statement.

Defamation Complaint Filed

The issue took a legal turn on January 13, 2026, when Mumbai-based influencer Faizan Ansari filed a defamation complaint at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Ansari, who described himself as an admirer of Yadav, accused Mukherjee of making calculated statements to gain publicity at the expense of a respected national sports figure.

In his complaint, Ansari demanded Rs 100 crore in damages and called for a detailed investigation into Mukherjee’s intent. He argued that unverified claims involving public personalities could cause lasting harm to their reputation and personal lives. Ansari has stated that he will continue pursuing the case until an FIR is officially registered.

Mukherjee Issues Clarification

Amid mounting criticism, Khushi Mukherjee has attempted to clear the air. She insists that her words were exaggerated and misinterpreted, maintaining that any communication with Yadav was limited and friendly. According to her, she had reached out only to offer moral support following a difficult phase for the Indian cricket team.

Mukherjee also claimed that her social media account had been compromised during a recent overseas trip, suggesting that certain interactions may have been taken out of context. She has since expressed goodwill toward Suryakumar Yadav and Team India, urging the public to approach the matter with restraint as legal proceedings continue.