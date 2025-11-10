Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
SPORTS
Multiple media reports suggest that CSK are in discussions with Rajasthan Royals over a potential trade that would see wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson move to Chennai, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and another player heading to Rajasthan in exchange. Read here to know what Suresh Raina said.
Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Suresh Raina stressed that veteran Ravindra Jadeja should be retained by the five-time champions ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction.
Meanwhile, former India batter Raina backed Jadeja’s retention in the franchise, citing his valuable contribution to the team over the years. Besides Jadeja, Raina mentioned that Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad, CSK legend MS Dhoni, and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad should also be retained for the next season.
“Noor Ahmad should be retained. He’s a mystery spinner, so he must be kept. MS Dhoni should definitely be retained; he is playing this year, so he should remain with the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He is a gun player for CSK. He has done really, really well for the team over the years, so ‘Sir Ravindra Jadeja’ has to be there," Raina said on JioStar.
The veteran all-rounder suggested that CSK should release New Zealand opener Devon Conway and try to fill that position with a local talent in the mini auction. He also suggested releasing Deepak Hooda from the squad.
“Devon Conway should be released. CSK need a local opener, which they will look for in the mini-auction. Vijay Shankar has already received plenty of chances. So I think CSK should release him as well. Deepak Hooda should be released too. There are a lot of players available in the mini-auction who can provide the same combination for the team. These players got their chances last year, and we saw how they played. So, probably CSK will have to look for someone new,” Raina said.
