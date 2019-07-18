Supermum Bhavna Tokekar: Mother of two teens wins 4 golds in powerlifting at Open Asian championships

Introduced to weight training six years ago, Bhavna Tokekar started her journey at the age of 40 where she started training at the gym to reduce the side effects of the medicines she took to deal with skin inflammation.

Now at the age 47, she competed at the Open Asian Powerlifting Championships of AWPC/ WPC at Chelyabinsk, Russia on Sunday and won 4 gold medals for the country.

Bhavna - the wife of an Indian Air Force fighter pilot Gp Capt S Tokekar - started weight training after members of the IAF bodybuilding team informed her about it. “There are many myths surrounding bodybuilding, weight lifting and other strength sports, especially related to women like it is meant only for young people and that it makes the body bulky. I started training initially when I was 41, but I wanted to be sure of it since I didn’t want to injure myself or do the wrong technique since weight lifting is not popular here,” Bhavna said, according to Hindustan Times.

The full-time homemaker started spending time researching and reading about weight lifting through Youtube videos and other websites. She kept training for over six years under the guidance of the IAF’s bodybuilding team and the Internet.

47-year-old Bhavna Tokekar from Pune is the mother of two teenagers, who recently made India proud by clinching 4 gold medals at the Open Asian Powerlifting Championship held at Chelyabinsk, Russia.#BhavnaTokekar #OpenAsianPowerliftingChampionship #SuperMom #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/hmizJGjfFJ — Indian Eagle (@indianeagle) July 17, 2019

“Taking part in competitions was a far cry for me, as I didn’t know if I could participate in events at this age, or if I would be able to match up to the standards,” says the Pune based woman who grabbed golds during her first-ever competition in Russia on Sunday, which she got to know about through Instagram.

Bhavna - who recently joined Instagram - met World Powerlifting Congress (WPC) Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh state head Mohammed Azmat, whose videos inspired her. “I clearly remember the day I messaged him, it was February 10 and I casually asked him if I could participate in the powerlifting event as a part of team India. Now, powerlifting is very different from weight lifting and hence, when Azmat sir replied that I could come and give trials, I was overwhelmed,” says Bhavna.

After attending trials in May in Bengaluru, she got selected for the Masters2 category (45-50 age group). “I had to undergo technique corrections for powerlifting and I was informed about the rules and regulations. I trained hard with my new technique and was guided by Azmat sir online as well,” added the mother of two teens who competed in U67.5 Masters2 Category to bag gold in full powerlifting raw and bench only.

“It was exhilarating to witness such great sportspersons at the championship. I could not believe I could perform so well at the world stage,” Bhavna added as quoted by HT.

The 47-year-old #BhavnaTokekar, mother of two teens, won four powerlifting golds in her maiden championship. pic.twitter.com/lnCzbZt5Cr — Subodh Kumar Srivastava (@SriSubodhKmr) July 17, 2019

“I initially started this to increase my strength, but now I enjoy weight training. My family supported me in this endeavour and they are my pillars of strength. They helped me follow my training and also came to train with me to the gym. I wish there is more awareness about strength sports in the country,” Bhavna concluded. She is already working for her next championship - WPC Worlds 2019.

What is Powerlifting competition?

The competition is organised by the World Powerlifting Congress and it aims to provide a chance to athletes all across the globe. Over 500 players took part in the event while 14 were from India.

WPC is a worldwide federation to which 46 countries are affiliated. Daljit Singh is the president of Barbell club of India or the country head of World Powerlifting Congress India (WPC INDIA).