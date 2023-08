Sports

Super Cup: AIFF impose Rs 10 lakh fine on 5 clubs, Rs 5 lakh on East Bengal for pulling out of tournament

The All India Football Federation's Disciplinary Committee Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each to five I-League clubs, including former champions Aizawl FC and Minerva Punjab FC, while East Bengal were told to pay Rs 5 lakh for pulling out of Super Cup in March-April.