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Sunil Gavaskar's Big Statement: Asks BCCI to avoid hasty decisions after England T20 fiasco

Sunil Gavaskar urged BCCI to avoid hasty changes after India’s T20I losses, calling it an 'extreme step' so soon after winning the T20 World Cup.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 03:47 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar's Big Statement: Asks BCCI to avoid hasty decisions after England T20 fiasco
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Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to avoid 'knee-jerk' decisions after India’s T20I losses in England and Ireland, warning that sacking people so soon after winning the World Cup would be an 'extreme step.'

Gavaskar urges BCCI to avoid hasty changes after T20I losses

Former captain of India Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to have patience when reviewing India's recent T20I losses, arguing that premature adjustments could backfire despite the subpar outcomes. Gavaskar said in his Sportstar column that 'a few heads could roll' and that the board will investigate the series losses. However, he advised against taking harsh measures. He added, 'That would be an extreme step, because just four months ago, India were the world champions and are still No. 2 in the ICC rankings.'

India won their third T20 World Cup in March 2024, finishing the tournament unbeaten. The team faced notable changes, including the absence of regular captain Suryakumar Yadav and rest for Jasprit Bumrah after IPL 2026. With all-rounder Hardik Pandya injured, Shreyas Iyer stepped in as captain but lost all six matches on recent tours, raising concerns over team selections and leadership decisions.

Also read: India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days

Gavaskar flags technical flaws in India's T20I batting

According to Gavaskar, there was more of a technological problem than a personal one. He denied that Indian hitters have been 'spoiled' by IPL pitches. 'Most Indian batters struggled against the short ball even on the so-called flat pitches in the IPL,' he said. He was more concerned with hitting against the bounce and seam. 'The way India's batters, who had just finished outstanding IPL campaigns, struggled on tracks offering movement, swing and some extra bounce was concerning,' Gavaskar stated. 

'That is more of a technical failing. With the weight on the front foot and the back foot locked, there is simply no transfer of weight to deal with a ball climbing towards the face,' he added. With the T20 World Cup 2026 scheduled in India and Sri Lanka, Gavaskar said the focus should be on correcting skills and maintaining continuity instead of making panic changes after one rough series.

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