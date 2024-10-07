Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

'Have no objections': Farooq Abdullah on taking rival PDP's support for govt formation

Sunil Gavaskar refuses giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for India's aggressive batting approach in Tests, calls it…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Sunil Gavaskar refuses giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for India's aggressive batting approach in Tests, calls it…

Sunil Gavaskar refuses giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for India's aggressive batting approach in Tests, calls it…

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio seeks revised paper on satellite spectrum allocation, alleges...

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

AI imagines young Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan

Singham Again trailer: Meet Ajay Devgn’s Ramayan-themed squad

Singham Again trailer: Meet Ajay Devgn’s Ramayan-themed squad

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को म��त देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Fawad Khan to finally make his Bollywood comeback with Vaani Kapoor in Abir Gulaal, first look goes viral

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's daughter will make her debut in this film, actor reveals their baby's special name

Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

Amitabh Bachchan felt 'so bad' after working with Aishwarya Rai, Vivek Oberoi: 'She needs to...'

HomeSports

Sports

Sunil Gavaskar refuses giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for India's aggressive batting approach in Tests, calls it…

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the aggressive approach shown by the batters in securing a remarkable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the rain-hit second Test at Kanpur should be named after skipper Rohit Sharma.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 07:51 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar refuses giving credit to Gautam Gambhir for India's aggressive batting approach in Tests, calls it…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar believes the aggressive approach shown by the batters in securing a remarkable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the rain-hit second Test at Kanpur should be named after skipper Rohit Sharma.

Despite the rain and wet outfield washing out two days of action at the Green Park Stadium, India came out all guns blazing in their first innings with the bat by setting new records for the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 scores in the longer format, before declaring at 285/9. They then chased down 95 in 17.2 to complete a blazing win and seal the series 2-0.

“As seen in India last year, this approach doesn’t work in Test matches and may surprise the opposition for a game or two at best. While one paper called the Indian batting “Bossball” because the captain or “boss” of the team, Rohit, had shown the way, some from the old powers referred to it as “Gamball” after the Indian coach, Gautam Gambhir.”

“While the England batting approach changed completely under the new regime of Ben Stokes and McCullum, we have seen over the last couple of years that Rohit has been batting like this and encouraging his team to do so as well. Gambhir has only been coaching for a couple of months, so attributing this approach to him is foot-licking of the highest quality.”

“Gambhir himself hardly ever batted in this fashion like McCullum used to do. If any credit is due, it is solely to Rohit and nobody else. Instead of using the words this-ball or that-ball, I would suggest using the skipper’s first name, Rohit, and term it the “Gohit” approach. Hopefully, brainier people will come up with a trendier name for this rather than the lazy option of calling it after “Bazball”,” wrote Gavaskar in his column for Sportstar on Monday.

He also wondered if India had batted in the same manner when Test matches weren’t worth World Test Championship points, with the top two teams from the current cycle to play the final at Lord’s next year.

“That day’s batting set the game up for India to secure a win on the final day and earn the much-needed points required to be in the race for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) finals in June next year.”

“Would this approach have been adopted if there were no points on offer and no qualification needed for the WTC final? Having lost two full days of play, with the team batting first still having seven wickets in hand, not many teams in the past would have even looked at a result and would have been content to play out the remaining two days for personal records and milestones.”

“So, full marks to the ICC for creating the World Test Championship and thereby making every Test match, including a dead rubber, important for the points teams can accrue from them. Every Test match thus has context and has livened up the long format, with teams wanting a win and looking to make things happen by trying something new and innovative.

“However refreshing and thrilling the Indian batting was in the Kanpur Test match, let’s face it: would they have batted in the same manner if there were no points on offer? The much-maligned ICC deserves every bit of applause for changing the perception towards every Test match by creating the World Test Championship. India knows they have tough games ahead, and thus they had to try and secure maximum points while playing in India,” elaborated Gavaskar.

The next challenge for table-toppers India will come from New Zealand, who will play a three-match Test series here from October 16 to November 5 in Bengaluru, Pune and Mumbai. “Bangladesh is done and dusted, and now it’s the Kiwis who will be in the firing line of Rohit and his boys. Will they overpower them as they did Bangladesh? We shall soon find out,” concluded Gavaskar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This man used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...

This man used to sell bhujia, then built Rs 8330 crore company, his business is...

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Viral Video: Kamala Harris repeats '32 days' in speech, sparks social media reactions

Gurugram mall owner reacts to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's video, agreed to...

Gurugram mall owner reacts to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's video, agreed to...

Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...

Meet Pranav Adani, one of the heirs to India's leading business empire, he is Gautam Adani's...

GATE 2025: Registration ends today, apply with late fee at...

GATE 2025: Registration ends today, apply with late fee at...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

Top 6 high-rated restaurants owned by celebs in Delhi NCR

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Munnar to Hampi: 6 most popular tourist places in South India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement