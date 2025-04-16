Former India cricket captain-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar's foundation, which began in 1999, has started providing financial assistance to Vinod Kambli during tough times. Let's have a look at his net worth.

Former India cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar, fondly called 'Little Master' or 'King of Test Cricket', was a legendary batsman who played fearlessly without a helmet. With a remarkable record of 10,122 Test runs and 4,966 ODI runs for India, Gavaskar transcended cricket to become an iconic brand. He was also a part of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team.

Sunil Gavaskar's post-retirement career

Following his retirement, Sunil Gavaskar gained popularity as a commentator. He formerly chaired the ICC cricket committee before being required to choose between his administrative and commentary roles. Gavaskar was also the first Indian cricketer to deliver the MCC Spirit of Cricket Cowdrey Lecture and served as an advisor to the Indian team during the series against Australia.

Sunil Gavaskar's sports management company

After his cricketing career, Sunil Gavaskar ventured into business. In 1985, he founded India's first sports management company, Professional Management Group (PMG), which handles player management, event organisation, and sponsorship deals, including the prestigious CEAT Cricket Awards.

Sunil Gavaskar's acting career

In 2014, Sunil Gavaskar was appointed as the interim President of the BCCI to manage the IPL 2014. Gavaskar appeared in the Marathi film Savli Premachi and had a cameo in the Hindi film Malamaal.

Sunil Gavaskar's net worth

Sunil Gavaskar's net worth is approximately USD 30 million (Rs 226.82 crore as of 2020), according to celebritynetworth.com. Gavaskar earns nearly USD 4.75 million (Rs 35.92 crore) from his commentary work for India matches and an additional USD 2.5 million (Rs 18.9 crore) from his role in the IPL.

Sunil Gavaskar stepped in to help Vinod Kambli

Sunil Gavaskar's 'CHAMPS Foundation' has come to the aid of struggling former cricketer Vinod Kambli, providing him with a monthly stipend of Rs 30,000 and annual medical assistance of Rs 3.6 lakh to help alleviate his financial and health woes.