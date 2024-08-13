Gavaskar names finest sportsperson India ever produced, not Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Dhyan Chand, name will shock you

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Fraud ALERT! Know how fraudsters can use SIM cards in your name, here's how you can safeguard yourselves

Can Delhi CM Kejriwal direct AAP minister Atishi to hoist national flag on August 15? GAD issues clarification

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Kokernag operation success debunks baseless charges of collusion between Army and terrorists

'Sasural ho toh aisa': 379 dishes served to son-in-law, the family belongs to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Fraud ALERT! Know how fraudsters can use SIM cards in your name, here's how you can safeguard yourselves

Fraud ALERT! Know how fraudsters can use SIM cards in your name, here's how you can safeguard yourselves

Can Delhi CM Kejriwal direct AAP minister Atishi to hoist national flag on August 15? GAD issues clarification

Can Delhi CM Kejriwal direct AAP minister Atishi to hoist national flag on August 15? GAD issues clarification

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

5 tips to maintain tulsi plant in monsoon

5 tips to maintain tulsi plant in monsoon

7 keto friendly cooking oils

7 keto friendly cooking oils

8 creatures that change colour for interaction

8 creatures that change colour for interaction

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

7 professions that are safe from AI

7 professions that are safe from AI

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras Tops Overall Category, Check Top 10 Education Institutions In India

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

UGC-NET 2024: Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Govt's Decision To Cancel UGC-NET Exam

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Protest: Bollywood Actors Raised Voice Against Continuous Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem reveal who they want playing them in biopics: 'India me toh koi nahi...'

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Ranvir Shorey breaks his silence on his viral video of kissing Kritika Malik on BB OTT 3 finale: 'Vo dono bahut...'

Katrina Kaif, Alia's hero offers Rs 10 lakh to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics

Katrina Kaif, Alia's hero offers Rs 10 lakh to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem for beating Neeraj Chopra at Paris Olympics

HomeSports

Sports

Gavaskar names finest sportsperson India ever produced, not Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Dhyan Chand, name will shock you

Leaving out some of the greatest players like Sachin Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, MS Dhoni, Abhinav Bindra, the one Gavaskar named the finest sportsperson in India is…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Gavaskar names finest sportsperson India ever produced, not Tendulkar, Neeraj Chopra, Dhyan Chand, name will shock you
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Former Indian cricketer and captain Sunil Gavaskar gave a surprise answer on his pick of finest sportsperson of India by stating that badminton player Prakash Padukone is the ‘best sportsman India has ever produced’. Side lining some of the greatest players like Sachin Tendulkar, two time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra, MS Dhoni, Abhinav Bindra, who is also the first ever individual Indian gold medallist. More recently, in his Sportstar column, Gavaskar described Padukone as a phenomenal shuttler and a true sportsman and went on to detail his successes during the period when badminton was dominated by formidable players from Denmark and China.
     
    He said, “In my humble opinion, and with the greatest respect to all other legends and champions from other sports, Prakash Padukone is the finest sportsperson that India has produced. It’s not just his incredible skill with which he conquered the badminton world time and again, but also his demeanour on and off the court that makes him so special in my eyes.”

    Padukone rose to fame in 1980 when she became the first Indian to win the All England Championships and was ranked the world’s number one player the same year. His other achievements include a bronze medal at the 1983 IWF World Championship and gold medal at the 1981 IWF World Cup, besides a gold medal at the 1978 Commonwealth Games.
     
    Padukone remains active in the sport to date as the current coach of the Indian team and most recently helped Lakshya Sen to be the first Indian male shuttler to reach an Olympic semi-final. The support Padukone got from Gavaskar is part of a more recent acknowledgment of other athletes from different sporting disciplines in India, shifting the focus from cricket to other sports.
     
    This perspective encourages the fans and the lovers of sports to embrace the talents that have come out of this country, thus making the world understand that it is not only in individual games that one can see talent. As the 2024 Paris Olympics are still a few years away, Padukone’s contribution will always be remembered by the Indian sporting community.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Did Donald Trump falsely accuse Kamala Harris of using AI to show crowd at her rallies? Truth is...

    Did Donald Trump falsely accuse Kamala Harris of using AI to show crowd at her rallies? Truth is...

    Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

    Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

    Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

    Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

    Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

    Monsoon ALERT! IMD issues orange alert for these states, check out details

    Centre withdraws draft of Broadcasting Services Bill 2024, to prepare...

    Centre withdraws draft of Broadcasting Services Bill 2024, to prepare...

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

    Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

    7 professions that are safe from AI

    7 professions that are safe from AI

    India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

    India's youngest box office queen, gave blockbusters at 16, won National Award, disappeared from films at 18 after...

    This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

    This film had no stars, bombed at box office, earned just Rs 3.2 crore, then became hit after...

    5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

    5 best scrambler bikes to buy in India: Check prices, features and more

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement