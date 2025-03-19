Sunil Chhetri made a successful return to the Indian national team, scoring a goal in a 3-0 win against Maldives. This victory ended India's 12-match winless streak that began in November 2023.

The legendary Sunil Chhetri, celebrated for his incredible skills, made a fantastic comeback to the international scene by scoring a key goal that helped India secure a convincing 3-0 win over the Maldives in a friendly match on Wednesday. This victory ended India's frustrating 12-match winless streak, which had haunted the team since November 2023.

The match kicked off with Rahul Bheke putting India ahead in the 35th minute, and Liston Colaco extended the lead in the 66th minute. But it was the 40-year-old Chhetri who truly shone, netting a stunning glancing header in the 77th minute, marking his 95th international goal and sealing the win for India.

Even though he was thwarted by the Maldives goalkeeper earlier in the game, Captain Chhetri's performance was nothing short of remarkable. He was substituted in the 82nd minute, but his impact on the match was undeniable.

This win not only marked India's first victory in 16 months but also the first under head coach Manolo Marquez, who took the reins in July last year. Before this match, India had faced one loss and three draws under Marquez's leadership. The friendly served as an important warm-up for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25.

Chhetri's choice to come out of international retirement earlier this month turned out to be a brilliant move, as he played a crucial role in steering the team through the qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup. With the Maldives ranked 162nd in the world, 36 spots below India (126), this victory highlighted India's prowess on the international stage.