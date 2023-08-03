Sunil Chhetri’s birthday: Records held by India's most successful footballer

Headlines

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

'Joota utha ke marugi': Two women engage in verbal spat inside Delhi Metro, video goes viral

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Molotov cocktails hurled at two places of worship in Haryana's Nuh

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Most ‘expensive’ cricketer of IPL 2018 buys luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV, priced over Rs 1 crore

7 emotional Pakistani dramas you must watch

9 home remedies to cure acidity

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Gets Emotional After Meeting His Father, Jad Cries Seeing His Daughter

BTS' V To Collaborate With NewJeans' Min Hee Jin For His Solo Debut Album

DNA: Why did the Haryana government fail to control Nuh violence?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations: ‘I feel sad as...'

Dilip Kumar's iconic Pali Hill bungalow to be demolished to make way for luxury residential project

Jungkook takes BTS Army by surprise, reveals his favorite Indian dish: 'Want to eat it so bad'

HomeSports

Sports

Sunil Chhetri’s birthday: Records held by India's most successful footballer

Indian striker Sunil Chhetri turns 39 today. Take a look at his accomplishments.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ace Indian striker Sunil Chhetri, considered as one of the greatest footballers produced in the country, turned 39 on Thursday.

After representing City Club Delhi in his youth from 2001-02, Chhetri made his debut as a professional for Mohun Bagan in 2002. He stayed with the club till 2005, scoring eight goals in 18 matches.

Later on in his career, he would play for JCT (2005-08), East Bengal (2008-09), Dempo (2009-10), Chirag United (2011), Mohun Bagan (2011-12), Churchill Brothers (2013 on loan) and Bengaluru (2013-15, 2016-present).

He also had stints abroad with USA's Major League Soccer club Kansas City Wizards (2010) and Portugal club Sporting CP (2012-13). These stints refined his game and turned him into a more well-rounded striker.

He has scored 56 goals in 134 club appearances throughout his two-decade career.

Chhetri represented India at age group levels from 2004-07, at under-20 and under-23 levels.

He made his senior level debut for India in June 2005 against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring a goal on his debut.

Chhetri has scored 92 goals in 142 international matches for India, making him the fourth-highest scorer across all of international football. Among the active players, he is only behind stars like Lionel Messi or Argentina(103 goals in 175 matches) and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (123 goals in 200 matches).

In his club career, Chhetri has won many accolades. With Dempo, he won I League 2009-10, followed by a win with Churchill Brothers in the 2012-13 season.

Majority of Chhetri's accomplishments have come with Bengaluru FC. These include: I League (2013-14, 2015-16), Indian Super League (2018-19), Federation Cup (2014-15, 2016-17), Super Cup (2018) and Durand Cup (2022).

His international career is just as glittering. He has won the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008 with India. He has also helped India establish itself as a dominant force in South Asian Football with SAFF Championship wins in 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023.

Chhetri also won three Nehru Cup titles with India in 2007, 2009 and 2012.

He has been a part of two Indian teams which won the Intercontinental Cup in 2018 and 2023.

Chhetri also led India to Tri-Nations Cup in 2023.

Chhetri has won the prestigious All India Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year title a total of seven times in 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons.

He has also won the FPAI Indian Player of the Year award in 2009, 2018 and 2019.

Chhetri has also won two big Government of India sporting honours, the Arjuna Award in 2011 and the Khel Ratna award, country's biggest sporting honour in 2021.

This Indian superstar is set to represent India in the Asian Games to be held in China this year from September 23 to October 8. All eyes will be on the skipper Chhetri to lead India to the podium glory and raise the tricolour high at continental level. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Snapchat launches new reward programme in India, to offer up to Rs 5.93 lakh to creators

DNA Verified: ITR refunds of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops launched in India via Flipkart, price starts at Rs 73,990

Meet Virat Kohli's WC winning teammate who became Income Tax officer, returning to cricket as…

5 indoor plants you can bring home for positive energy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE