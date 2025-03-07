Sunil Chhetri is the fourth-highest goal-scorer in men's international football, with 94 goals. He is behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ali Daei in this ranking.

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has decided to come out of retirement and rejoin the national team for the upcoming FIFA international window starting in March 2025. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced this news on Thursday. Chhetri will don the Indian jersey again during the third round of qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, with India set to play against Bangladesh on March 25. He has been named in coach Manolo Marquez's squad of 26 players for the March FIFA international window.

“The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March,” wrote the AIFF on X.

Shillong's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is gearing up to host two matches for the Indian senior men's team during this month's FIFA international window. India is facing a tough qualifying group for the Asian Cup, competing against Bangladesh, Hong Kong (China), and Singapore. In the last edition of the tournament, India experienced disappointment, failing to advance past the group stage after losing all their matches.

Sunil Chhetri, the all-time leading goal-scorer for India, made headlines last year when he announced his retirement from international football following a goalless draw with Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Nevertheless, the 40-year-old continues to display his talent with Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League.

Chhetri has been instrumental in India's triumphs in the Nehru Cup (2007, 2009, 2012) and the SAFF Championship (2011, 2015, 2021). His exceptional performance in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup was pivotal in securing India's first AFC Asian Cup appearance in 27 years.

Since making his international debut in 2005, Chhetri has made significant contributions to the national team. His outstanding goal-scoring prowess was on full display during the 2011 SAFF Championship, where he broke Indian legend I.M. Vijayan's record by netting seven goals in a single edition, leading India to victory.

With an impressive tally of 252 goals in 515 appearances for both club and country, Chhetri's skill and consistency have garnered him widespread recognition. In 2022, FIFA honored him with a documentary titled "Captain Fantastic," which showcased his remarkable journey and achievements.

Also read| Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will the winner and runner-up of India vs New Zealand final take home?