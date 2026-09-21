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Suchika Tariyal makes history, wins India's first-ever Women's MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026

India's Suchika Tariyal creates history at Asian Games 2026 by winning India's first-ever Women's MMA medal, a bronze in 60kg, as India's medal tally moves to four.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 10:50 AM IST

Suchika Tariyal makes history, wins India's first-ever Women's MMA bronze at Asian Games 2026
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Suchika Tariyal made history by winning India's first medal in Women's MMA at the 2026 Asian Games, earning a bronze in the women's traditional 60kg event. Despite losing 0-2 to Singapore's Hui Hoon Teo in the semifinal, she secured bronze, marking MMA's debut at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Suchika Tariyal wins India's first MMA medal

After defeating Altanchimeg Baigalmaa of Mongolia 2-0 in the quarterfinal, Tariyal advanced to the semifinals. The victory confirmed India's first mixed martial arts medal. She has previously attended a major event. She had earlier represented India in judo at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and in kurash at the 2023 Asian Games. Now she has won a medal in a third different sport. At the current Asian Games, India now has four medals overall thanks to her bronze medal.

India wins two silvers in shooting

India secured two silver medals in shooting today. The men's team of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Parth Mane earned silver in the 10m air rifle event, scoring 1890.1 points at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery, finishing second to China, which set a Qualification World Record with 1899.0 points.

Also read: Hrithik Roshan reacts to post defending Katrina Kaif after she faces trolling over post-pregnancy weight gain

Patil and Dhillon qualified for the individual final, finishing third and seventh, respectively, with scores of 631.8 and 630.0 points. Mane ranked 10th with 628.3 points. Sheng Lihao achieved a top score of 635.4 points, setting an Asian Games Qualification Record, while Ma Sihan finished second with 633.0 points. Zhang Changhong from China placed fifth with 630.6 points but could not advance to the final due to the country's two-shooter limit. India's first medal of the Games was a silver in the women's 10m air rifle team event.

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