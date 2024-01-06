Cricket fans across the world are excited to see Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is expected to commence on 22 March. Last season, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain led CSK to their fifth IPL title after winning over the then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 2023.

‘Such a downfall for MS Dhoni’: Fans react after CSK skipper collaborates with this popular celebrity

Former Team India captain, MS Dhoni featured in one of the advertisements of the smartwatch brand, Fire-Boltt. Besides the CSK skipper received compliments for his dapper tuxedo look, simultaneously some fans critised him for collaborating with popular Indian rapper MC Stan.

After a photo of Dhoni featuring alongside Stan was released yesterday on social media, fans were quick enough to react to the collaboration. They started critising the former Indian skipper for collaborating with the Indian rapper for a smartwatch ad.

Here are some of the reactions:

Such a downfall for Dhoni for sharing the same screen with this Chapri!! — Anonymous (@___iamanonymous) January 5, 2024

Rare pic of Dhoni wasting his time. — Anshuman Singh (@indiancrusher) January 5, 2024

What a fall for thala — اehsann__) January 5, 2024

MC Stan rose to prominence after winning the Salman Khan hosted reality show, Big Boss 16. He is a well-known figure in the rap industry who holds a massive following of 10.7 million on Instagram.

Cricket fans across the world are excited to see Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is expected to commence on 22 March. Last season, the 2011 World Cup-winning captain led CSK to their fifth IPL title after winning over the then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 2023.

Earlier in 2023, Dhoni underwent knee surgery. Currently, the player is going through rehab and he is expected to be fit ahead of IPL 2024.

Meanwhile, CSK in the recent IPL auction 2024 managed to pick some impactful players. After engaging in fiery bidding wars with other franchises, CSK bagged star players from World Cup 2023 like Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore) and Daryl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore).

The MS Dhoni-led side is also excited about India’s star bowling all-rounder, Shardul Thakur’s return to the team. They bought Shardul for Rs 4 crore.