Stoppage-time heartbreak! Defending champions Argentina stun England 2-1 to reach FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Defending champions Argentina sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory over England with a stoppage-time winner to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Lionel Messi's side held their nerve in a thrilling semi-final and will now face Spain in the title clash.

Well, that was a match no one’s going to forget anytime soon. Argentina, still the world champions, staged a dramatic late comeback to beat England 2-1 in Atlanta—puncturing English hopes and booking their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final in New Jersey.

The night started off tense and scrappy. No one settled in smoothly—both teams went for grit over finesse. Thomas Tuchel’s England squad looked pretty sharp structurally, calm with the ball, but Argentina brought their classic physical approach. The midfield felt like a war zone. Hard tackles flew, tempers flared, and yellow cards came early for Elliot Anderson and Lisandro Martínez. Chances? They were scarce. John Stones missed a header at the far post for England, while Enzo Fernández tried his luck from distance but couldn’t hit the target.

Then, finally, things opened up after halftime. In the 55th minute, Morgan Rogers whipped in a perfect cross from the right. Anthony Gordon slipped away from Nahuel Molina and finished with one touch—Emiliano Martínez had no chance. The English fans lost their minds. Not long after, Djed Spence came out of nowhere with a sliding tackle that blocked Giuliano Simeone from nabbing an equalizer. Tuchel saw the threat and wasted no time: he swapped Gordon for Ezri Konsa to shore up a defensive five-man line. Jordan Pickford played out of his skin, making crucial saves—his full-stretch stop against Nico González’s header stood out. For a while, it looked like England could hold on.

But then Argentina found their gear. As England retreated, Lionel Scaloni pushed everyone forward, and the pressure finally told. With five minutes left, Enzo Fernández found room outside the box and hammered a swerving shot past Pickford. Suddenly, everything was even.

Extra time looked inevitable, but not with Lionel Messi on the field. Two minutes into stoppage time, he hung a cross toward the back post, and Lautaro Martínez—just off the bench—rose above everyone to hammer home the winner. Argentina’s bench exploded, England collapsed, and that was that. Now Argentina heads to MetLife Stadium to face Spain, one last challenge before they can defend their world title.

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