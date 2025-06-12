Vinod Kambli is a name that is both famous for his centuries and also for his steep downfall due to several reasons, but all of them pointing to the same behaviour, that of adopting reckless behaviour and considering himself a ‘king’.

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has revealed in an interview that he had warned Vinod Kamble to focus on his career, but he did not take the advice seriously.

Vinod Kambli is a name that is both famous for his centuries and also for his steep downfall due to several reasons, but all of them pointing to the same behaviour, that of adopting reckless behaviour and considering himself a ‘king’. Vinod Kambli was once a big name in cricket. He debuted in international cricket in 1991 and got attention right from the start. He made back to back centuries in test cricket 224 against England at Wankhede Stadium in 1993, which was his first century, 227 against Zimbabwe, then 125 and 120 against Sri Lanka.

Vinod Kambli’s career

He became the only cricketer to play three consecutive test centuries in three innings against different countries. His average was 54 in tests, and he had played more than 100 ODIs, some of which he made centuries. He was considered as good a batsman as Sachin Tendulkar. However, he soon faded as his test career ended at 23 and played his last ODI in 2000 and completely retired from cricket in 2011.

‘I told Vinod...’

Now Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh has revealed in an interview that he had warned Vinod Kamble to focus on his career, but he did not take the advice seriously. "I told Vinod Kambli once. Stop these parties, smoking cigarettes, going with girls. I said stop it. This way you will be finished. You will be crying. I spoke to him personally, at the top of his voice. But then he said, 'This is glamour. I am the king.' That's why I say. You are not bigger than the game," Yograj said in an interview to InsideSport.

Vinod Kambli, 52, was struggling with declining health a few months back when he was admitted to Akriti Hospital in December 2024. He was struggling with a urinary infection and has been facing financial difficulties. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar's foundation provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 monthly for his treatment.