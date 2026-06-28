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Steve Clarke resigns after Scotland's World Cup heartbreak, days after group-stage exit

The most-capped Scotland Men’s National Team Head Coach, Steve Clarke, has stepped down from his role. He led the Scotland side to the World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 07:55 AM IST

Steve Clarke resigns after Scotland's World Cup heartbreak, days after group-stage exit
Scotland coach Steve Clarke resigns after seven years of service. (Pic Credits: Instagram/scotlandnationalteam)
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The Scottish Football Association on Friday announced Steve Clarke has stepped down as Scotland head coach, ending his 7-year spell in charge. Under his tenure, Scotland earned their first men's FIFA World Cup in 28 years, along with back-to-back UEFA European Championship qualifications. As per the statement, the Scottish FA said, ''The country's most successful national coach has called time on his seven years in charge following confirmation of Scotland's exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.''

 

Interestingly, Clarke signed a new contract to remain in charge until the next edition of the FIFA World Cup in 2030 and was also set to lead Scotland at UEFA Euro 2028, which will be jointly hosted by Britain and Ireland.

 

For those unversed, Scotland faced Haiti, Morocco, and Brazil in Group C and finished third in the group with just three points and one win out of three games.

 

'Bye-Bye Scotland': Clarke's emotional farewell after resignation

 

As per a post shared by the Scotland National Team on social media, Clarke shared a long goodbye letter where he reflected on his seven years in the job. ''When I was first approached by the Scottish FA about the position of Head Coach I was advised by many people to leave well alone, as the job had become a poisoned chalice. In my head, I was just the wee boy from Saltcoats who had done well in his chosen profession, and my country wanted me to be their leader, at least in a football sense. I couldn't find a reason to turn the approach down. My job remit was simple: qualify for a major tournament,'' Clarke said.

 

 

''As I conclude my reflection on a wonderful seven years, I really need to thank my ever-changing coaching staff who have all helped me immensely: Alex Dyer, Steven Reid, and Stevie Woods initially; followed by John Carver, Steven Naismith, and Chris Woods as the key men by my side. Austin MacPhee and James Morrison joined us to help the push to Euro 2024, then Alan Irvine, who brought great experience to our group, and Andrew Hughes joined the team to help clinch our World Cup 2026 qualification. All good coaches but even better people,'' he added.

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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