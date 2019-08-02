Stephanie Frappart to become first female referee to officiate UEFA Super Cup

Stephanie Frappart is set to become the first female referee to officiate a major UEFA competition match where last season's Champions League winner Liverpool will be taking on Europa League winner Chelsea in the Super Cup in Istanbul on August 14th.

The UEFA governing body confirmed it on Friday that Frappart, 35, is also the first female official to take charge of a Ligue 1 match in France when she officiated the game between Amiens and Strasbourg in April.

Frappart is also the first female referee to be named in the Ligue 1 referees' pool for the coming season.

She aslo took charge of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 final last month, where the USA defeated the Netherlands to lift the trophy.

"The potential for women's football has no limits and I am delighted that Stephanie Frappart has been appointed to officiate at this year's UEFA Super Cup," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement

"I hope the skill and devotion that Stephanie has shown throughout her career to reach this level will provide inspiration to millions of girls and women around Europe and show them there should be no barriers in order to reach one's dream."

Nicole Petignat from Switzerland was the first female official to take charge as the referee in UEFA matches, was the referee for three UEFA Cup qualifying round games between 2004-2009.

The UEFA Supre Cup is a trophy of honour and both the Premier League clubs will be gearing to have their best shot in lifting the title. Chelsea defeated fellow London rivals Arsenal in the UEL final whereas Liverpool crushed Tottenham Hotspurs in the UCL final to lift the European Cup for the 6th time in their history.