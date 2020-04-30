StayAtHome challenge: BAI gives glimpse of what professional badminton players do when they’re away from court

The outbreak of the coronavirus has pushed everyone under lockdown. While the year 2020 was to be filled with sporting events including the Tokyo Olympics, all athletes practicing for the mega-event are inside their houses.

However, staying indoors is not stopping these professional badminton players from staying in touch with the racket.

Giving a glimpse of what players do when they’re away from the court, Badminton Association of India (BAI) shared a video showing many stars with their badminton skills.

They captioned the video, "A glimpse of what professional badminton players do when they’re at home, away from the court. @Media_SAI | @IndiaSports | @WeAreTeamIndia | @kheloindia | @RijijuOffice

#StayHomeStaySafe #badminton #BadmintonAtHome".

WATCH:

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the date for the 2020 Summer Games to next year. However, chances of the Olympics being cancelled are high if the virus is not completely eradicated and there is a vaccine found for the same.