'Stay at home, it's literally that basic!': Indian tennis star Sania Mirza expresses concerns over spread of coronavirus

Headlines

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Apple iPhone 15 launch may help Apple to become global smartphone leader by surpassing Samsung

Virender Sehwag urges BCCI to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' on Indian jerseys at ODI World Cup 2023

'Will BJP rename Bharat if...': Arvind Kejriwal reacts to reports of proposal to rename India

Petition filed in Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi's restoration as Lok Sabha MP

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does action films like Pathaan, Jawan for his son AbRam: ‘One day Aryan, Suhana told me…’

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

Virender Sehwag urges BCCI to use 'Bharat' instead of 'India' on Indian jerseys at ODI World Cup 2023

8 Ways to reduce water pollution

Meet six Indian cricketers who got selected for their first ICC ODI World Cup

Love Khaani: Ind vs Pak match's mystery girl is social media star

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

India World Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan in; no Samson, Chahal, Ashwin as India name squad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Boat company bans Kanye West and his wife after photos of him flashing his butt go viral: 'No longer be welcome'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does action films like Pathaan, Jawan for his son AbRam: ‘One day Aryan, Suhana told me…’

Sahil Khattar channeled his 'inner Aamir Khan' for Bajao, says he is 'overwhelmed' with show's response | Exclusive

HomeSports

Sports

'Stay at home, it's literally that basic!': Indian tennis star Sania Mirza expresses concerns over spread of coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is on an increase and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Monday has urged fans to stay at home. She expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and said that it is the 'biggest need of the hour'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 23, 2020, 02:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The coronavirus outbreak is on an increase and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Monday has urged fans to stay at home. She expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and said that it is the 'biggest need of the hour'.

Mirza took to Twitter to write: "Be kind. It's the need of the hour. STAY AT HOME. It's the biggest need of the hour. It`s literally that basic!!"

In India, seven deaths have taken place and the total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday.

"A total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23 at 10 am IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," ICMR said in a release.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 67 confirmed cases. This includes 64 Indian nationals. Kerala also has 67 confirmed cases with 60 Indian nationals.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023: What happens if India vs Nepal match gets washed out due to rain?

Samsung and other Android phones under risk of dangerous China-linked spyware

7th Pay Commission: DA hike may exceed expectations for central government employees, details inside

Isha Ambani backed cash strapped startup to pay salaries ‘batch-wise’, writes email to employees

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE