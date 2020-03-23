'Stay at home, it's literally that basic!': Indian tennis star Sania Mirza expresses concerns over spread of coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is on an increase and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza on Monday has urged fans to stay at home. She expressed concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and said that it is the 'biggest need of the hour'.

Mirza took to Twitter to write: "Be kind. It's the need of the hour. STAY AT HOME. It's the biggest need of the hour. It`s literally that basic!!"

In India, seven deaths have taken place and the total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 415 on Monday.

"A total of 18,383 samples from 17,493 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 23 at 10 am IST. A total of 415 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases," ICMR said in a release.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with 67 confirmed cases. This includes 64 Indian nationals. Kerala also has 67 confirmed cases with 60 Indian nationals.