During a recent interview, KKR's star player Ramandeep Singh revealed about his dream car and also talked about what is the difference MI and KKR.

India all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who played for MI in 2022 before moving to his current franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), recently revealed about his dream car and which car he wants to buy first. The star player also revealed that he likes collecting things which are rare also which other cars he wants to add in his collection.

During a podcast interview with Raj Shamani, the 27-year old player opened up about his dream cars. Ramandeep Singh revealed that his first dream car is the Land Rover Defender (Rs 1.4 crore). "I really like the Defender, and I want to buy it first," he said. When asked about his long-term goal, Singh expressed his desire to own a Rolls Royce Phantom, citing its rarity in India as a major draw. "Maine dekha hai Rolls Royce bahut rare hai hamare India me aur rare chizen mujhe bahut pasand hai to to ek Rolls Royce leni hai," which roughly translates (I like rare things, and the Rolls Royce Phantom is very rare in India, so I want to buy it), he added.

Singh also mentioned his fondness for the Rolls Royce Spectre, stating that he would like to add it to his collection as well.

Ramandeep Singh was also asked to tell the differnce between MI and KKR dring the same podcast. Ramandeep highlighted the Mumbai Indians' thorough planning approach, emphasising their focus on every player. He pointed out that the team utilises a specialized app, Sports Always, which allows users to access videos of any batter facing any bowler. This resource covers players from various cricketing backgrounds. For instance, one could search for videos of Ramandeep Singh facing Jasprit Bumrah.

The 27-year-old expressed that players should remain loyal to the franchise that has supported them, especially during challenging times. He stated that leaving a team solely for financial gain is not justifiable. Despite receiving offers from other teams, including bids up to 10 crore, Ramandeep prioritized loyalty over money. He emphasised that KKR had supported him when he was starting out, and he was committed to supporting them in return.

Meanwhile, Ramandeep Singh is a domestic cricketer for Punjab and currently represents Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was part of KKR's title-winning squad last season. On the international front, Ramandeep made his T20I debut for India against South Africa in November last year.