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Sri Lanka takes action against player who argued with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Report

Multiple reports from India allege that Halambage, a 21-year-old batting all-rounder, repeatedly sledged Sooryavanshi over his IPL performance.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 08:10 AM IST

Sri Lanka takes action against player who argued with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Report
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    Vishen Halambage, the Sri Lanka ‘A’ player involved in the scuffle with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during Monday’s India ‘A’ match, has reportedly been fined by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC. As per Cricbuzz, match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash imposed the penalty on Halambage based on the on-field umpires’ reports. No formal ICC-style hearing took place before the match.

    The report also mentioned that senior wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been sanctioned, though his case is unrelated to the incident between Halambage and Sooryavanshi.

    What happened between Sooryavanshi and Halambage?

    Multiple reports from India allege that Halambage, a 21-year-old batting all-rounder, repeatedly sledged Sooryavanshi over his IPL performance. The 15-year-old opener had been named MVP of IPL 2026, becoming the youngest player ever to claim the award.

    In an already tense match in Dambulla, he was sent out to bat in the Super Over with India A needing 14 runs off three balls. Sooryavanshi couldn’t get it done — scoring two, a four, and a dot — and his opponents celebrated as the sledging intensified. He walked back to the pavilion visibly dejected.

    At first, Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge appeared to brush it off, but Shedge then turned to face the Sri Lankan players. The teenager joined him and placed a hand on Halambage. It’s still not clear what specific charge SLC has brought against Halambage.

    Sooryavanshi to face BCCI's heat?

    Since these matches fall outside ICC jurisdiction, SLC runs its own disciplinary process. The BCCI, on its part, has not sanctioned Sooryavanshi. He’s currently slated to play the next game against Afghanistan A on Wednesday.

    India senior men’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said players from both teams needed to be ‘educated’ on how to ‘behave’.

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