Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage makes history, wins Diamond League Final with 89.04m throw

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage has created history by winning the Diamond League Final with a stunning 89.04-metre throw. He became the first Sri Lankan athlete to claim the prestigious title, delivering a record-breaking performance on the biggest stage.

Rumesh Pathirage made history for Sri Lanka in the javelin throw. He won the Diamond League Final in Brussels and became the first Sri Lankan ever to take home this title with a huge throw of 89.04 metres.

The event took place at King Baudouin Stadium on a chilly Saturday. Rumesh’s winning throw came on his third attempt. Even with the cold weather working against him, he managed to rise to the top. Before that third throw, he started out a bit slow. His first throw reached 80.42 metres, and his second was 79.73 metres. Meanwhile, Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago, a former Olympic champ, took the lead with 83.99 metres.

Then, in the third round, Poland’s Dawid Wegner threw 87.47 metres to take the lead. But Rumesh stepped up right after to launch his 89.04-metre throw, sending him straight into first place.

Rumesh didn’t let up after that. His fourth and fifth attempts went over 85 metres—85.96 and 85.76. He fouled on his sixth try, but it didn’t matter by then. Wegner finished second with his 87.47-metre throw, Walcott took third with 83.99 metres, and Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion, came fourth at 83.70 metres.

After winning, Rumesh said that winning such a major event as someone from a small country like Sri Lanka made him really happy. He admitted the cold made things tough and he couldn’t throw further because of it.

Earlier this season in Zurich, Rumesh set a Sri Lankan record with a 92.07-metre throw and has regularly thrown more than 88 metres this season. He also won gold at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games. This win in Brussels stands out as one of his top achievements for 2026.

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