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SRH vs CSK: Nani's The Paradise dominates IPL 2026, 'Aaya Sher’ turns into match anthem, Sunrisers Hyderabad fulfills fan's demand

The Paradise, starring Natural Star Nani, is creating huge buzz for its 2026 release, powered by the viral hit ‘Aaya Sher’, which has become a Sunrisers Hyderabad stadium anthem and is adding excitement to today’s SRH vs CSK IPL match while boosting global anticipation.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 18, 2026, 05:48 PM IST

SRH vs CSK: Nani's The Paradise dominates IPL 2026, 'Aaya Sher’ turns into match anthem, Sunrisers Hyderabad fulfills fan's demand
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Ahead of the SRH vs CSK match, The Paradise is shaping up to be one of 2026’s biggest cinematic sensations, driven by its blockbuster track ‘Aaya Sher’. The film’s growing buzz is turning it into a global talking point even before its release.

Aaya Sher turns stadium anthem as hype soars:

The buzz around The Paradise continues to rise as the film starring Natural Star Nani dominates music charts and social media platforms. Its track ‘Aaya Sher’ has become a global sensation, crossing massive viewership milestones on YouTube and inspiring fans to recreate Nani’s energetic hook step across reels and edits. The song’s popularity has extended beyond digital platforms, entering the ongoing Indian Premier League atmosphere where Sunrisers Hyderabad fans have been chanting for it to be played during matches. Responding to the massive demand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially secured the rights to play ‘Aaya Sher’ at stadiums, turning it into their match-day anthem. The stadium DJ also teased fans on social media, hinting at an explosive live experience whenever the track plays during matches.

Global reach expands beyond India:

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is being positioned as a massive multilingual release scheduled for August 21, 2026, across eight languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. In a strategic move highlighting global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets. With its visionary direction, powerful cast, and growing buzz, the film continues to build anticipation among audiences worldwide. The success of ‘Aaya Sher’ has transformed it into more than just a promotional track, becoming a cultural phenomenon that bridges cinema and sport. Fans continue to flood social media with reels and edits, amplifying the film’s reach and keeping the momentum strong ahead of release.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer locks release date

This growing excitement is steadily turning The Paradise into one of 2026’s most talked-about films, with anticipation building across sports, music, and cinema audiences as the release approaches. Overall, The Paradise is shaping into a global entertainment event powered by music, fan energy, and massive pre-release hype. With ‘Aaya Sher’ leading the charge, expectations for its theatrical release continue to climb worldwide each passing day.

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