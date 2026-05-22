SRH owner Kavya Maran to marry Anirudh Ravichander soon? Here's all you need to know

The speculation has sparked strong interest from fans, especially after the two were repeatedly spotted together online during IPL matches and public outings.

Social media is abuzz again with fresh speculation about Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran, as new reports claim the rumoured couple could tie the knot soon. Rumours about their relationship have circulated for some time, and the latest word is that a wedding may take place later this year at an international venue.

The speculation has sparked strong interest from fans, especially after the two were repeatedly spotted together online during IPL matches and public outings. Yet, neither Anirudh nor the Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner has addressed the rumors or confirmed any plans for a relationship or marriage.

Kavya Maran to marry Anirudh Ravichander?

According to a report by Filmibeat, Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s families have reportedly finalised Spain as the wedding venue, with plans for a big reception in Chennai afterward. However, it’s worth noting that neither the duo nor their families have confirmed these claims, so the wedding details are still just rumours at this stage.

This isn’t the first time the composer and the Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner have been linked online. Similar rumours about their alleged relationship previously trended on social media too, but the chatter faded without any official statement from either party. The last time such reports emerged, Anirudh Ravichander addressed the speculation in a post on X.

The singer wrote, “Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys…please stop spreading rumours."

Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys pls stop spreading rumours — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) June 14, 2025

About Anirudh-Kavya's alleged relationship

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya first blew up online after viral social media posts and a Reddit thread set off intense fan theories. Though the two have been seen at the same events and stadiums over the years, dating rumours really took off when a UK travel vlogger allegedly filmed them walking together in New York City. The clip spread fast online, adding more fuel to talk about their rumored relationship and possible wedding.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, 34, is a popular figure in the IPL circuit, often cheering passionately for her team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, Kavya has made a name for herself with her animated reactions on social media.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, is a sought-after music director in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood. With a career spanning over 13 years, he has composed music for top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, and Mahesh Babu. His claim to fame began with the viral hit "Why This Kolaveri Di" in 2012.

The music composer hails from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. His father, Ravi Raghavendra, is an actor, while his mother, Lakshmi, is a classical dancer. Notably, his aunt, Latha, is married to legendary actor Rajinikanth. This legacy of working in the film industry dates back to Anirudh's great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, a pioneering filmmaker in the 1930s.