SRH owner Kavya Maran's unfiltered reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 'golden duck' dismissal goes viral, watch

The high-scoring encounter, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saw Hyderabad amass a formidable total of 216 runs, powered by an explosive knock from Ishan Kishan.

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2026 was marked by a thrilling moment when Kavya Maran, the SRH owner, went wild after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's early dismissal.

The high-scoring encounter, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, saw Hyderabad amass a formidable total of 216 runs, powered by an explosive knock from Ishan Kishan.

Rajasthan, chasing a steep target, needed a solid start, especially from their young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who had been in red-hot form throughout the season. However, in a dramatic twist, Sooryavanshi's innings ended almost instantly. Facing just his first delivery, the teenager mistimed a shot that resulted in a simple catch behind the stumps, handing debutant bowler Praful Hinge a dream breakthrough.

Kavya Maran's unfiltered joy

As soon as the wicket was taken, cameras panned to the stands where Kavya Maran was seated. Her reaction, jumping in excitement, celebrating passionately, and visibly charged with emotion, became the highlight of the moment. The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, with fans sharing and reacting to her unfiltered joy. The significance of the wicket added to the intensity of the reaction.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad camp was in an uproar of celebration the instant the wicket was taken, with the players leaping for joy after dismissing the formidable opening batsman without scoring any runs.

The reaction of Kavya Maran when Vaibhav's shot was in the air is pure gold.#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/EuXg6PLUeg — Rohit Chowdary (@rdeepuu) April 13, 2026

Sooryavanshi's dismissal shifts momentum

This was a moment of immense frustration for Sooryavanshi. He gazed up at the sky in utter disbelief before commencing his long walk back to the pavilion, marking an unusual off-day for one of the season's most dynamic and explosive batters.

Meanhhile, the 15-year-old's dismissal in the first over was a major blow to Rajasthan's hopes. The young batter had been in top form, but a mistimed shot gave Praful Hinge a dream breakthrough. This left Rajasthan needing a solid recovery to chase down the target.