In a recent interview, the SRH owner candidly discussed her central role in the meme phenomenon, attributing it to her deep passion for the sport.

Kavya Maran, the co-owner and public face of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has first time responded to the social media trend of her emotional reactions during IPL matches becoming viral memes. In an era where team owners often remain behind the scenes, Kavya has become a prominent figure, actively involved both in team management and in the stands, reflecting the spirit of the Orange Army with each play. Despite not being from the entertainment or sports industries, Kavya frequently appears on television.

What Kavya Maran said on her viral IPL meme?

During the interview, Kavya explained that her passion for the game leads to her consistently being captured by the cameras. The SRH owner said, "Those are my raw emotions that you're seeing because my job has brought me to the point that I have to put myself out there. In Hyderabad, I can't do anything; I have to sit there. That's the only place I can sit. But even when I go to Ahmedabad or Chennai, and I'm sitting many feet away, somewhere in the box, the cameraman manages to find me. So, I understand how it becomes memes," she said in a chat with InsideSport.

"When it comes to Sunrisers, I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve. I think when you put your heart and soul into something, you naturally tend to get very personally attached to its successes and failures," said Kavya, the ED & CEO of Sun TV Network and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When Kavya Maran grabbed the spotlight?

Kavya initially gained attention during the 2023 IPL Auction, where her composure and leadership as SRH's key decision-maker were widely lauded. Since then, she has evolved beyond a business executive, becoming the public face of a franchise that is consistently striving to regain its position among the top teams in the IPL.

In contrast to other team owners who prefer to remain out of the public eye, Kavya's visible enthusiasm has resonated with fans. Her emotional spectrum, from moments of intense suspense to joyful celebrations, reflects the experiences of millions of cricket enthusiasts, making her highly relatable.

Under Kavya's leadership, SRH has significantly transformed. Once viewed as underperforming after their 2016 title victory, the franchise has rebuilt with impactful signings like Travis Head, Pat Cummins, and Heinrich Klaasen. This has resulted in a strong team that reached the final in 2024 and consistently competed with the league's top teams.

SRH's IPL 2025 season

Despite a moderate 2025 season, finishing sixth with six wins, the team's long-term strategy appears to be on course. Kavya’s dedication extends beyond the Indian Premier League to the global T20 scene. She also manages Sunrisers Eastern Cape, SRH’s sister team in the SA20 League, which secured consecutive titles in 2023 and 2024 under Aiden Markram.

Kavya Maran's media presence

The media attention surrounding Kavya Maran is fueled not just by curiosity but by her high profile. In the current era of IPL fandom, a franchise's brand encompasses more than just its players—it includes its support staff, owners, and everything in between. Kavya’s enthusiastic presence, constantly captured by television cameras, has made her a symbol of the SRH identity.

What was once considered unusual—an owner showing such emotional investment—is now seen as a strength. Her visibility has strengthened Sunrisers Hyderabad’s connection with its fanbase, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, who value genuine emotion over formal restraint.