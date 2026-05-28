SRH owner Kavya Maran hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his fierce eliminator heroics in IPL 2026, watch

Kavya Maran congratulated Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after his explosive IPL 2026 Eliminator performance against SRH, and the post-match moment quickly went viral, earning praise for her sportsmanship.

After the massive victory of the Rajasthan Royals in yesterday's IPL match with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran, won hearts online after congratulating Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his explosive innings in the IPL 2026 eliminator despite SRH’s painful exit from the tournament.

Kavya Maran’s post-match gesture goes viral:

After Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in Mullanpur, cameras caught Kavya Maran shaking hands and then briefly talking with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The moment, well, basically turned into an instant talking point online, especially since Kavya’s emotional reactions during the match had already gone viral among the fans. While a handful of social media users mocked SRH’s underwhelming show, others actually gave credit to Kavya for real sportsmanship and for recognising the youngster’s impressive effort, too.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns SRH with explosive knock:

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered one of the most sensational IPL 2026 innings, smashing 97 off just 29 balls. Honestly, it was wild. He was a teenager too, and he tore Hyderabad’s bowling attack apart with this fearless style of batting, so Rajasthan Royals managed to pile up a massive total and then secure a spot in Qualifier 2, no real debate.

That young batter sent down 12 sixes, plus five boundaries, and the strike rate was above 334, which is just, you know, absurd. He almost became the fastest centurion in IPL history, missing it by only three runs, like literally right there. From solid straight hits to easy flicks sailing over the ropes, Vaibhav looked totally unstoppable the whole way through.

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SRH struggles during a massive chase:

Sunrisers Hyderabad had a tough outing as Pat Cummins tried multiple bowling changes and field adjustments, but failed to contain Vaibhav’s aggressive batting. Chasing 244, SRH suffered an early collapse, slipping to 57 for 4 inside five overs after Jofra Archer’s fiery spell, and never recovered as they eventually crashed out of IPL 2026.