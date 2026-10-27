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SRH owner Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai wedding reception invite leaked; PM Modi, CM Vijay among invitees

The reception is set to be held in Chennai on November 21. The Maran family has invited several top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 27, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

SRH owner Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander's Chennai wedding reception invite leaked; PM Modi, CM Vijay among invitees
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Social media is abuzz over the wedding reception invite of Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, with its elaborate look and VIP guest list adding to the excitement.

The reception is set to be held in Chennai on November 21. The Maran family has invited several top politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

About the Kavya Maran's Chennai reception invitation card

The invite has been designed by Ranjani Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man and comes in an ivory and powder-blue keepsake box with embossed stationery, fine detailing and a vintage crest seal. Iyengar shared a look at the design on social media and called it a wholesome experience to create it for the couple. Inspired by Baroque style, the ornate invite has caught the eye of users.

PM Modi, CM Vijay to attend Kavya Maran's reception

Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and wife Kavery Maran have personally invited several political leaders. The family, along with Anirudh’s parents actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, met PM Modi to invite him to the reception.

The family also called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, with Anirudh present. Among others invited are former Tamil Nadu CM and DMK chief MK Stalin, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin’s invite for the reception has also caught attention online. Stalin, who is Kalanithi Maran’s uncle, has reportedly invited several prominent figures to the Chennai reception, with his Tamil invitation going viral online.

Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander's love story

Speculation about Anirudh and Kavya first blew up online after viral social media posts and a Reddit thread set off intense fan theories. Though the two have been seen at the same events and stadiums over the years, dating rumours really took off when a UK travel vlogger allegedly filmed them walking together in New York City. The clip spread fast online, adding more fuel to talk about their rumored relationship and possible wedding.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran, 34, is a popular figure in the IPL circuit, often cheering passionately for her team, Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group, Kavya has made a name for herself with her animated reactions on social media.

Who is Anirudh Ravichander?

Anirudh Ravichander, on the other hand, is a sought-after music director in both South Indian cinema and Bollywood. With a career spanning over 13 years, he has composed music for top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, and Mahesh Babu. His claim to fame began with the viral hit "Why This Kolaveri Di" in 2012. The music composer hails from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. His father, Ravi Raghavendra, is an actor, while his mother, Lakshmi, is a classical dancer. Notably, his aunt, Latha, is married to legendary actor Rajinikanth. This legacy of working in the film industry dates back to Anirudh's great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, a pioneering filmmaker in the 1930s.

Though the Chennai reception is scheduled on November 21, the wedding is rumoured to be held in Greece in November, however, there is no official confirmation on the date and venue from the couple.

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