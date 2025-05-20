LSG's Digvesh Rathi aggressive "notebook" celebration caught him into a heated debate with SRH's opener Abhishek Sharma. However, Abhishek Sharma has now opened up on how things are between them.

Following his side's win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma spoke on his on-field altercation with spinner Digvesh Rathi and said that both players talked after the game, and it is all good.

SRH, already eliminated from the tournament, also took down LSG from the playoffs race, with Abhishek's quickfire fifty playing a crucial role in handing the hosts their seventh loss of the season.

A key highlight of the match was a heated exchange of words between Abhishek and Digvesh after the bowlers' aggressive "notebook" celebration following the left-hander's dismissal.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, "I spoke to him after the game, and it is all good now (on his altercation with Digvesh)."

Expanding on his batting, he added, "If we batted first, I might have had other plans, but chasing such a total, we had a clear plan. If you ask any player who has been doing well for the team, chasing 200-plus something you should be able to win the powerplay. I wanted to express myself, and if I do well, I know the team is gonna do well as well. It was the same plan I had in international cricket as well. Just express myself and knock it around."

In 12 matches and 11 innings this season, Abhishek has scored 373 runs at an average of 33.90, with a strike rate of 192.26. He has scored a century and two fifties, with the best score of 141. He has been SRH's top run-getter this season.

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and opted to field first. Markram and Marsh scored half-centuries and put 115 runs for the first wicket. Except for Pooran later, every other batter failed to touch the double digits as LSG finished at 205/7 in their 20 overs.Eshan Malinga (2/28) was the top bowler for SRH, with Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting one each.

During the run-chase, Abhishek Sharma (59 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and six sixes) and Ishan Kishan (35 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes) put up an 82-run partnership for the second wicket. Cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 28 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kamindu Mendis (32 in 21 balls, with three fours), who formed a half-century stand, helped SRH chase down the target with four wickets and 10 balls in hand.

With this victory, SRH are at eighth spot, with four wins, seven losses and a no result. They have a total of nine points. LSG is in seventh spot, with five wins and seven losses, giving them 10 points.