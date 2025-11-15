SRH IPL 2026 Retention and Release List: Players likely to be released from Kavya Maran's team

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
SPORTS
With a solid core but areas needing improvement, SRH is expected to make key retention and release decisions as they prepare for a reshaped 2026 campaign.
After an inconsistent 2025 season, where Sunrisers Hyderabad finished sixth and missed the playoffs, the franchise is now focused on the November 15 retention deadline before the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Despite moments of brilliance from their top order, inconsistency in the middle overs and a lack of depth affected SRH at crucial times. With a solid core but areas needing improvement, SRH is expected to make key retention and release decisions as they prepare for a reshaped 2026 campaign.
Sunrisers Hyderabad is expected to retain Pat Cummins, whose leadership and bowling are central to the team's strategy. Alongside him, Travis Head scored 374 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 162.61, and Abhishek Sharma made 439 runs in 14 matches with an average of 33.77 and a strike rate of 193.39. These three provide SRH with a strong blend of experience, power, and youth to build around for IPL 2026.
The most significant rumor surrounding Sunrisers Hyderabad involves the potential release of Heinrich Klaasen before the mini-auction. Despite his excellent form over the past two seasons, Klaasen may be let go as SRH aims to increase their purse, enabling them to target multiple roles instead of depending on one high-value overseas batter.
Reports indicate the franchise is exploring more affordable batting options with similar impact, providing greater flexibility during the auction. Klaasen's possible release is one of the most talked-about stories of the trade window.
Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhinav Manohar, Adam Zampa, Kamindu Mendis, Atharava Taide, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari
Heinrich Klassen, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Brydon Carse, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar