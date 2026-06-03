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SRH captain Pat Cummins hints at missing IPL 2027 as he puts national duties first, says, ‘something has got to give’

Pat Cummins missed the start of this season while recovering from injury and featured in just eight matches, taking eight wickets.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 03, 2026, 12:59 PM IST

SRH captain Pat Cummins hints at missing IPL 2027 as he puts national duties first, says, ‘something has got to give’
Image source: ANI
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Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins suggested he might miss IPL 2027 due to a heavy workload with Australia next year. Cummins has played for SRH for the past three seasons and guided them to the IPL 2026 playoffs.

He missed the start of this season while recovering from injury and featured in just eight matches, taking eight wickets. Australia has a packed calendar next year, starting with a four-Test series in India across January and February.

After that, they’ll host England in Melbourne for a one-off Test in March to mark 150 years of Test cricket, followed by a full Ashes series. Later, they’ll play the ODI World Cup in southern Africa during October and November.

Pat Cummins to miss IPL 2027?

This has forced Cummins to review his IPL plans for next season, stating that Tests and the ODI World Cup will take priority over the league.

"Something has got to give at some stage next year and it's not going to be test matches or an ODI World Cup," Cummins told the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday.

"I will make a call a lot closer and work with the franchise to see what makes sense. Things can change. I've had a couple of injuries pop up, so I don't really want to lock in anything."

The 33-year-old said, "The priorities for me are always the test matches and that ODI World Cup. I dare say if I play all of India, I need some sort of break before a pretty gruelling Ashes series."

Pat Cummins health injury

Cummins’ workload was closely monitored last summer. The Australian skipper played only the Adelaide Ashes Test and skipped the T20 World Cup while recovering from a lingering back problem.

With Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc also nearing the latter phase of their careers, Australia may look at rotating their pace attack, potentially resting all three during the home Test series against New Zealand at the turn of the year.

"It's possible. I think we're fairly open-minded to anything, as we’ve seen over the last couple of years," Cummins added.

"I see a world where we're potentially winding some bowlers down, even say at the back end of an Indian series if they don't look like they're going to play, to give them an extra rest ahead of the Ashes.

"It's going to be a big push the next 18 months or so, but I think we'll look back on it hopefully and see it as one of the more rewarding periods of our career."

Australia gearing up India Tests, Ashes, ODI World Cup

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has been a key figure for SRH in recent seasons, earning Rs 18.00 crore annually as franchise captain. But Australia’s 2027 schedule has him weighing whether he can manage another IPL season.

Australia will play four Tests in India during January and February next year. After that comes the 150th anniversary Test vs England in Melbourne in March, a full Ashes tour, and the ODI World Cup in southern Africa in October and November.

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